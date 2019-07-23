MONTPELIER — A call to impeach President Donald Trump by U.S. Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt., received a strong show of support at a Monday State House town meeting.
Welch announced last week that he supported impeachment, citing Trump’s failure to respond to subpoenas for administration officials to attend hearings on Capitol Hill, or provide documents requested as part of Congress’ duty to check the power of the executive branch under Article 1 of the Constitution.
Trump’s continued policies of dividing the nation, with recent attacks on four Progressive representatives in the House, telling them to “Go back where (they) came from,” are further evidence of failure to live up to the oath of office, Welch said.
“The president of the United States has the same responsibility to the law as you and I do,” Welch said, adding that Congress had the power to impeach Trump for failure to uphold equal protections for all Americans under the Constitution.
“No one has the right to tell a person that they should go back to where they came from,” Welch said, to a deafening standing ovation. “No one can tell someone that they’re not welcome because of their religion ... or their gender or their ethnic heritage.
“I’ve become concerned that the guardrails of our democracy are increasingly under attack,” he added.
The State House was filled with many people who expressed concern about Trump’s attacks on the four congresswomen who have criticized Trump’s immigration policies: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, of New York, Ayanna Presley, of Massachusetts, and Rashida Tlaib, of Michigan — who were all born in the U.S. — and Ilhan Omar, of Minnesota, who was born in Somalia but is a naturalized U.S. citizen.
Attendees also expressed concern about: Trump’s attacks on Robert Mueller and his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 elections; his relationships with Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea President Kim Jong Un; the treatment of immigrants crossing the southern border housed in detention camps and the separation of families; and his criticism of the LGBTQ movement. There were also several people who asked Welch to reverse Congress’ decision to send F-35 fighter jets to the Vermont Air National Guard at Burlington International Airport, fearing that could make Vermont a target in a nuclear confrontation.
One speaker said she was concerned that pushing for impeachment would be used by the president “to play” his political opponents and fail to win Senate support, something that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats also fear. But Welch said he felt compelled to act in calling for impeachment.
Despite the chaos in Washington, Welch said the House worked to advance cuts to prescription drug costs, support energy efficiency programs, voted for a $15 minimum wage, fought for internet neutrality, supported improvements to the Affordable Care Act, passed a resolution to rejoin the 2015 Paris Climate Change Accord and worked to protect the rights of the LGBTQ community — often with bipartisan support.
“We’ve got to have an agenda,” Welch said. He urged supporters to organize and vote to prevent Trump being elected to a second term.
One speaker, Lawrence Gilbert Jr., of Barre Town, who said Trump had supported a strong military to defend the country, challenged Welch to name some of the “high crimes and misdemeanors” that Trump is accused of in calling for his impeachment.
Speaking after the meeting, Sen. Ann Cummings, D-Washington, said Vermonters are concerned about what’s happening in Washington and they supported Welch’s call for impeachment.
“But we also want to make sure that we don’t create a distraction, and that when we do make the move that we’re ready to do it and we succeed, and I think (Welch) was very positive about what we need to do every day: We need to get up, we need to do the best we can and just keep slogging through it. It’s a frustrating process, democracy was not meant to be quick.
“Mussolini made the trains run on time, and dictatorship can be a lot more impressive in the short run, but democracy is worth putting in the work for. I think, once again, Vermont makes us proud,” she added.
Also speaking after the meeting, Welch said it became clear when Trump recently announced his run for re-election that he would “double-down” in his pursuit of a policy of division, as he had done when he was first elected.
“What was moving for me ... was two things: One, many people expressed fear for their own safety. There were some members of the community who were scared — that’s bad. People should feel secure,” Welch said. “The second thing I was impressed by was people’s desire to do something constructive.”
The answer, Welch said, was “solidarity, doing it together,” to fight Trump’s agenda and policies.
