WASHINGTON — On Thursday, Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt., and Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., introduced the Local School Foods Expansion Act, which will allow schools in participating states to use National School Lunch Program funds to purchase locally-grown, unprocessed fruits and vegetables for their meal programs.
The new legislation makes the Pilot Project for the Procurement of Unprocessed Fruits and Vegetables, authored by Welch and Wyden and passed in the 2014 Farm Bill, a permanent initiative. The legislation directs the U.S. Department of Agriculture to expand it in at least 15 states and provide more funding for the project, according to a release.
“Farm-to-school programs effectively support our family farmers, reduce energy use, help maintain open land, and provide healthy food and educational opportunities for our students,” said Welch. “This commonsense legislation will expand access to locally-grown, fresh fruits and vegetables to even more schools and communities.”
