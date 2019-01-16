MONTPELIER — Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt. has landed a seat on the committee that, among other things, is investigating Russia’s attempt to influence the outcome of the last presidential election.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Welch’s appointment to the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence on Wednesday, according to his office.
The committee overseas the federal governments 17 intelligence agencies and offices, including the Central Intelligence Agency, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the intelligence functions of the several other departments. It is also actively investigating Russia’s attempt to influence the 2016 election.
In a prepared statement Welch welcomed his latest committee assignment and said he is eager to work with the panel’s new chairman, Rep. Adam Schiff.
“… I am grateful for the opportunity to serve at such a momentous time in our nation’s history,” Welch said. “This committee serves as a steward for the American people in overseeing the country’s most sensitive intelligence programs. And we have a solemn responsibility to protect our national security, as well as our privacy and civil liberties.”
Welch was also reappointed to the House Democratic leadership team and will be returning to House Committee on Energy and Commerce. That committee’s jurisdiction includes issues ranging from health care, energy and the environment to telecommunications, technology, consumer protection and trade.
Welch, who was elected to his seventh consecutive term in November, will serve on subcommittees on health, energy and communications technology.
