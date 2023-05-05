Welch at Killington

Sen. Peter Welch addresses attendees at The Vermont Foodbank’s Hunger Action Conference at the Killington Grand Hotel in Killington on Friday.

KILLINGTON — U.S. Sen. Peter Welch told Vermont anti-hunger advocates Friday that he’s humbled by the work they’ve done during the pandemic and hopes to support it in the renewed Farm Bill, but said he fears the ramifications should the United States default on its debts or cede to proposed cuts in the House budget.

The Democrat’s remarks were delivered at the annual Hunger Action Conference put on by Vermont Foodbank at Killington Grand Hotel Resort.

