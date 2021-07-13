Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt., recalled meeting Greg Cox outside the Vermont Farmers Food Center before renovation work began on the facility.
“He told me what his dreams were, and I thought he was crazy,” Welch, speaking via video connection, told the 70-80 people at the first Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region (CEDRR) mixer. “Look what has happened.”
The development of the organization and the facility made the congressman enough of a believer, he said, that Welch is using the new rules allowing House members to request funding for specific projects to try to get $1.6 million for the next phase of the food center’s development. Welch said the plan to create a food-oriented business incubator could create more than 50 jobs and revitalize Rutland County’s agricultural center.
“Our challenge is to revitalize those local businesses that create jobs and create wealth,” Welch said.
The plan has been part of Cox’s vision for the nonprofit since it was founded and took over the former Mintzer property in 2012. It would involve a shared-use commercial kitchen and a climate-controlled food storage and distribution facility for use by value-added food start-ups and local farmers.
“It’s the basic needs — rebuild the infrastructure of agriculture,” Cox said. “Rutland County has great land. Everything starts with food.”
Welch’s remarks offered no insight into the likelihood of the provision actually making its way through Congress and Cox said he had no idea if it will.
“We are thinking that right now we have zero,” he said. “We are not counting on anything. We will not stop working on our goals. If this happens, the money will be well-used and make the project easier. By hook or by crook, it will happen.”
Cox said the Vermont Farmers Food Center started with no money, took one of the most blighted properties in the city and converted it into a “shining star,” an effort driven almost entirely by local support. He also offered his own recollection of that meeting with Welch.
“He was like, ‘Who are you? How did you do this?’” Cox said. “Before he left, he pulled out his personal checkbook and wrote us a check for $100. ... Rutland is the little city that could. The food center is the little nonprofit that could.”
