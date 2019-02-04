U.S. Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt., said he does not expect another government shutdown.
"I think that even the folks that are strong proponents of giving President Trump what he wants don't think the tactic works," Welch said Monday during an informal lunch meeting with local business leaders at the Rutland Region Chamber of Commerce. "When we have these tactics, like using the leverage of shutting down the government ... these tactics, I think, do a lot of harm to people's confidence in the institution itself."
Welch told the group that he saw potential for bipartisan cooperation on drug prices, the opioid epidemic and infrastructure, despite the polarization in Washington.
"The challenge we have is to revitalize rural America," he said. "There has to be investment in our small towns and downtowns."
Welch said his colleagues from rural areas are all having the same problems in their districts that Vermont is having.
"That creates some potential for common good and, I would hope, some progress," he said.
Welch visited to both talk about what was happening in Washington and to hear about local concerns. Much of what he heard at the lunch meeting dealt with demographic challenges.
"We need people in this county," said Blair Enman, of Enman Kesselring Engineers. "I think there are probably 15,000 to 20,000 federal workers in this state. An awful lot of those people are in the Burlington area. Anything you could do to disperse them around the state would help the local economy. ... If we had 2,000 or 3,000 more people down here ... that could help our local economy a lot."
Bill Ackerman, of Green Mountain Marketing & Advertising, asked about ways the regional marketing effort could get federal support. Welch replied that the feds needed to put more into education and job training, to find a way to deal with student debt and that broadband access required a commitment akin to rural electrification.
"In the '30s, there was no reason to electrify rural America," he said. "The numbers didn't add up."
Mark Foley talked about how federal programs aimed at targeting areas for economic investment often ended up targeting spots that didn't particularly need it, and Welch offered to sit down with Foley to discuss the criteria for such programs.
Enman said the permitting process for infrastructure projects was "significantly wasteful of resources."
"We really need to get a handle on an excessive proliferation of regulations," he said. "There are things through the federal highway program that require endless public meetings that hardly anyone shows up to."
Welch said that when particular regulations are identified as not having any useful function, Congress has had some success in getting the relevant agency to change those regulations. Enman replied that he worried the problem was systemic. Welch acknowledged that regulators sometimes overreach, talking about how he voted for regulations in response to the 2008 banking crisis only to find that they damaged a lot of the smaller banks and needed to be refined.
"Having regulations be right-sized to a situation, that's a constant process," he said.
