BERLIN - A Republican presidential candidate not named Trump will be the featured speaker at next week’s meeting of the Washington County Republican Committee.
William Weld, the former two-term governor of Massachusetts, will address the committee when it meets at the Steakhouse Restaurant next Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Weld is challenging President Donald Trump for the 2020 nomination and has petitioned to appear on the ballot of New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation Presidential primary. He is seeking signatures to appear on the March ballot in Vermont as well.
A fiscal conservative who was twice elected governor in a heavily Democratic state, Weld believes that the country and the Republican party are not being well served by Trump.
A member of the Council on Foreign Relations, Weld served as U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts prior to being elected to governor in 1990. He was re-elected four years later. Weld was a member of the Justice Department under then-President Ronald Reagan.
Josh Fitzhugh, chairman of the county Republican committee, said Weld would be welcomed.
“In primary elections held to choose among two or more candidates of the same party for the same office, we are non-partisan and see our role as educating Republican voters about all serious candidates,” he said.
Following Weld’s remarks next Thursday, there will be a dinner and the committee will hold its biennial caucus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.