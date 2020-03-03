WELLS — Voters approved all budget items Tuesday.
The $969,796 town budget went through, 293-41. Voters approved $20,000 toward a new firetruck, 282-53.
The Lake Saint Catherine Conservation Fund for $20,000 (235-96) while the Lake Saint Catherine Association for $12,000 (224-111).
All other monetary items were approved.
— Gordon Dritschilo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.