WELLS — Voters approved the town budget of $1,061,818 and all appropriations during voting on Tuesday.
The budget was approved 136-25.
A question asking whether the town should authorize cannabis retailers was defeated in a close vote, 85-76.
But a question asking if the town should authorize retail portions of integrated license operations passed, also by a small margin, 82-72.
There were no contested races for office.
