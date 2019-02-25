WELLS — The budget is up in Wells.
The number before voters is $923,990, which represents an increase of $31,196 or 3.5 percent from last year's $892,794. Another ballot item asks voters if the town can use approximately $120,000 in non-tax revenue to buy down the tax rate.
Voters have been asked to approve $20,000 each for the Lake St. Catherine Conservation Fund and the Wells Volunteer Fire Department — the latter going toward the purchase of a new truck, along with a separate appropriation of $15,000 for the fire department's operating expenses and $12,000 for the Lake St. Catherine Association. Other articles seek $8,000 for the Granville Rescue Squad, $2,303 for the Rutland Area Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice and $2,000 for Our Neighbors Table.
Smaller appropriations range from $1,030 for Rutland Mental Health Services and $1,000 for the Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging to $100 each for Green Up Vermont and the Vermont Rural Fire Protection Task Force.
— Gordon Dritschilo
