A man who police said led them on a high-speed chase on Friday in Danby and Tinmouth is facing several charges.
Robert F. Hart, 40, pleaded not guilty Monday in Rutland criminal court to a felony charge of grossly negligent driving while eluding law-enforcement officers and one misdemeanor count each of reckless driving, reckless endangerment and giving false information to police.
Hart was held at the Rutland jail because his furlough was revoked by the Vermont Department of Corrections’ office of probation and parole. Hart was on furlough for driving at excessive speed, grand larceny, driving with a suspended license, petty larceny, burglary, negligent driving and other charges.
In an affidavit, Deputy Justin Cram, of the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department, said he was parked on East Road in Tinmouth on Friday, around 5:20 p.m., when he saw a 2006 Subaru Legacy driving south.
The car was going 55 mph in a 40 mph zone, Cram said, so he started his police cruiser in an effort to initiate a traffic stop.
Cram said as he neared the Legacy and turned on his lights and siren, the driver, who was later allegedly identified as Cram, accelerated.
Cram said he followed the car into Danby and onto Tinmouth Road. The pursuit continued and Cram noted several times when Hart drove through stop signs without stopping.
At one point during the pursuit, Cram said he got close enough to see the driver and a female passenger.
On Lilly Hill Road, Hart allegedly turned off his lights in what Cram believed was an attempt to elude police.
Near the intersection of Route 133 and East Wells Road, Cram said he saw chunks of rubber and plastic falling from the car’s undercarriage.
“A few moments later, the rear passenger tire was observed to come off its rim and leave the road edge leaving the vehicle traveling at speed of approximately 40 mph on its rim,” Cram wrote in the affidavit.
Cram said he stayed back from the Legacy, noting the driver was having a hard time maintaining control, but followed the car onto a Class 4 section of Lamb Hill Road that is not maintained or open to the public during the winter months.
The car became lodged in the dirt and snow, Cram said.
While Cram said he saw the driver fleeing on foot, he stayed behind to check on the passenger.
Cram said he recognized Stephanie Rathbun, 38, from other police contact. He said she admitted Hart had been driving the car.
According to the affidavit, Rathbun said Hart would not let her out of the car.
“Rathbun advised she thought about jumping out but was going so fast she didn’t want to be injured,” Cram said in the affidavit.
Police tracked Hart to his father’s home in Wells. Cram said police believed Cram had crossed a river in an attempt to get to his father’s home, which is next door to Hart’s, and elude police. Cram said Hart’s sweatshirt was wet as if it had been worn while crossing a river.
At his father’s home, Hart said “he did not know why the officers were there and denied being in control of the vehicle, stating he had been home all night,” the affidavit said.
Rathbun was in court on Monday. She asked Judge Thomas Zonay not to grant the state’s request that Hart not be allowed to contact her.
Zonay instead ordered Hart be allowed contact, by phone or in person, while he was in prison, as those contacts would be supervised.
The four charges for which Hart was arraigned on Monday are punishable by up to nine years in jail.
