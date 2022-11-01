A week after being charged with pointing a gun at a woman during a robbery, a Wells man was arrested again for contacting witnesses and failing to turn over his collection of firearms.
Rondie Ciccarelli, 66, pleaded not guilty on Monday in Rutland County criminal court to charges of trespassing and violating his conditions of release — three misdemeanors carrying a total of 15 months in prison. He was ordered held without bail pending a competency hearing.
Ciccarelli previously was arrested Oct. 21 and arraigned three days later on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and grand larceny. Police said he had gone to the Wells home of Matthew Schinsky and Abigail Kaveny, stole a crossbow valued at $2,000, as well as a shotgun, and pointed a gun at Schinsky’s mother, Ann Schinsky.
Affidavits said Ciccarelli made some comment about protecting Kaveny from Matthew Schinsky. Police said Matthew Schinsky said he had socialized with Ciccarelli some but that he had begun showing up uninvited.
Cicarelli was released on conditions he stay away from Kaveny and the Schinskys and surrender his guns to police within 24 hours.
Police said Ciccarelli showed up at the property Friday seeking talk to Kaveny and was told he could not be there. When police came to Ciccarelli’s house to talk to him about that incident, according to affidavits, he turned over 30 firearms, including handguns and rifles, that he still had in his possession several days after he was supposed to have surrendered them.
In court Monday, Assistant Rutland County State’s Attorney Ray Sun also said the state had received information regarding an incident in September in which Ciccarelli allegedly fired five shots from a gun while adjacent to a schoolyard where children were playing and then, several days later, went to the home of a woman who witnessed the incident, “banged on her door and made a number of bizarre and frightening statements.”
Acting Rutland County State’s Attorney Ian Sullivan said he was unable to comment on whether Ciccarelli would be charged in that alleged incident.
On top of that, Sun said they had received complaints from the Wells town clerk about Ciccarelli coming armed to the town offices, complaining about disputes with his neighbors.
Defense Attorney Rebecca Falcone characterized the new incident as a series of misunderstandings, saying Kaveny was not among the people listed on the no-contact order Ciccarelli signed when he was released. Falcone said Kaveny was added later, and Ciccarelli had no phone, forcing her to communicate with him by mail. As for the guns, she said Ciccarelli had not known whether he was supposed to bring his guns somewhere or if someone was going to come get them.
Ciccarelli said he had five cords of wood that needed to be stacked and a golden retriever he would not be able to care for from prison.
“I hope somebody can feed my dog so he doesn’t die,” he said. “I’m sorry I ever met these people.”
Judge David Barra said he could not do anything about that immediately. He granted the state’s request to hold Ciccarelli without bail and then Falcone’s request to expedite a competency hearing ordered by Judge Cortland Corsones after Ciccarelli’s previous arrest.
