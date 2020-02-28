WELLS — Wells has sent a $969,796 budget to voters, up $45,806 or about 5% from last year’s $923,990. Voters have the option of using non-tax revenue to cover $119,960 of that.
Voters are also being asked for $20,000 for the Lake St. Catherine Conservation Fund, $20,000 toward the purchase of a new fire truck, $15,000 for operating expenses at the fire department and $12,000 for the Lake St. Catherine Association.
Wells votes at the town offices from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
— Gordon Dritschilo
