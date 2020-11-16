Public Works Commissioner Jeffrey Wennberg announced Monday he would retire at the end of the year.
Wennberg — whose career has also included stints as mayor of Rutland and as the Vermont Commissioner of Environmental Conservation — has run DPW since 2013. In announcing his impending retirement to the Board of Aldermen, Wennberg noted that he turns 68 in February.
“That makes me almost old enough to run for president, but the grandchildren aren’t getting any younger and neither am I,” he said.
Wennberg said he appreciated the support of the mayors and boards he had served under in his current position and of the citizens he has served in others.
“It has been an enormous honor to serve in various capacities, especially commissioner of public works,” he said. “The people of this city are blessed with a particularly good workforce and DPW is as good as it gets. ... I just can’t say enough about how I’m going to miss the job. I know Mayor (David) Allaire is on the line — it’s better than your job, mayor.”
Mayor David Allaire noted that be had known Wennberg for roughly 20 years.
“We were not always on the same side of the divide, but we talked about that,” he said. “We sat down, we talked and we listened. We respected each other.”
Allaire said that when he became mayor in 2017, he could have replaced Wennberg with someone of his own choosing, but decided instead to retain him as “the best talent” for the job.
“I have never once regretted my decision,” he said. “This is a big loss for the city and he will be hard to replace.”
Several board members wished Wennberg well. Alderwoman Sharon Davis, the senior board member, said that Wennberg had, initially, told her she should run for the position after a meeting about issues in her neighborhood.
Aldermen William Gillam also said his first run for the position was inspired by Wennnberg’s encouragement.
“Welcome to the world or retirement — you’re going to love it,” he said.
Alderman Thomas DePoy said Wennberg had saved the city millions of dollars through the years through his attention to detail on multiple issues while improving the city’s infrastructure.
“The people of this city are not wealthy, they’re not powerful, they’re not politically connected ... but they are without a doubt the most generous and compassionate people and community I’ve ever known,” Wennberg said.
