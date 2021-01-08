Shortly after his family moved to Rutland, Jeffrey Wennberg's mother asked him how his first week at his new school had gone.
"I put down my fork and said, 'I think I'm going to live here the rest of my life,'" Wennberg said Wednesday, a few days after his retirement from a decades-long career in public service that included being Rutland's longest-serving mayor.
Wennberg, who reflected on that career this week, had been 12 years old and it was the middle of the school year when his family bought the Rutland Motel on Woodstock Avenue and moved to the city from Boston's South Shore. He said that while the community he came from was relatively wealthy, the school he'd gone to was on the rough side and he'd witnessed new kids getting hazed — a prospect that worried him now that he was the new kid at an unfamiliar school.
"The kids at Rutland Junior High School — they were competing to be the first one to have the new kid as a friend," Wennberg said. "That just kind of blew me away. ... That's when I realized there was something really special about this place and the people here."
Wennberg went to Clarkson University planning on a career in science. In his junior year, though, he said he started to doubt he had the right personality to be a scientist or that he wanted to live the lifestyle he saw scientists living. He enrolled in a master's program at Clarkson's management school, a program designed for engineers without a business background.
If science is a tool for discovering the truth, Wennberg said, management is a tool for convincing people of it.
"Management is applied politics," Wennberg said. "It is getting people to see things from your perspective and motivating them to do what you want them to do. .. That combination has served me so well in my career and my professional life because it's like a left-brain, right-brain thing. The science ... teaches you the process of solving problems. The management teaches you how to deal with people, the human element."
Returning home to Rutland, Wennberg took a job at the management consulting firm run by former Alderman Paul Bienvenu, who Wennberg called "beyond brilliant." Much of the work was administering grants on behalf of the predecessor organization of the Downtown Rutland Partnership.
"Much of the money went to facade work," he said. "Everywhere, I can point out buildings that look substantially different from what they did due to that work."
They also got the grants that established the Marble Valley Regional Transit District and the old downtown parking garage. Wennberg said the latter only got the grant that funded its construction due to some skullduggery on Bienvenu's part. Wennberg said he was not present for the grant process, but that the story was told to him by those who were.
"If it's all made up, that's my story and I'm sticking to it," he said.
The federal grants were being awarded at a series of meetings where statistics like the city's unemployment rate and median income were fed into a computer that then ranked projects. The garage was initially ranked at 70 and showed little hope of getting funded. Bienvenu, according to Wennberg, took the computer operator out for drinks.
"They got him pretty lubricated up and started talking," Wennberg said.
Bienvenu talked the computer operator into sneaking them into the office after hours, according to Wennberg.
"He sat down at the computer terminal and said, 'O.K., where do you wan this to land?'"
The project wound up ranked number seven, Wennberg said, winning $1.5 million in federal funding.
"When I became mayor, one of the things I really desperately wanted was to be the guy who ripped that thing down because it was a white elephant," Wennberg said of the deck, which was torn down in 2005. "Unfortunately, I was not the one to do it, but John Cassarino managed."
When Wennberg entered politics when his business partner, a teacher, suggested he run for School Board. Wennberg, then in his late 20s, said he was reluctant.
"I didn't have kids," he said. "I was flattered into running for public office. There is no worse reason to run for public office than being flattered into it, but I didn't know that."
Wennberg said he did not put much effort into his first campaign, which he regretted when he lost by only 16 votes. He pledged that if he ever ran for anything again, he would give it his all. A few months later, a member of the School Board resigned. Mayor Gilbert Godnick, who like appointing runners-up in such situations, approached Wennberg and offered him the seat. Wennberg served four years on the School Board, during which he had an epiphany.
"I was getting more personal satisfaction out of my volunteer work for the School Board than I was out of my business," he said. "I learned so much about my personality from that. It was amazing. I said I had to find a job that pays me to get this feeling. It would have to be in public service."
Wennberg left the School Board when he took a job with an old acquaintance and the lawyer who had represented his family when they bought the hotel — Rep. Jim Jeffords. Among other duties, Wennberg drove the Republican-turned-Independent Congressman around Vermont when he was home from Washington, D.C.
"What that actually caused — there were a lot of people who wanted to compete for his time," Wennberg said. "They would make friends with me because I was going to be, over the weekend, in the car with him for hours."
Like most of Jeffords' staffers, Wennberg only kept the job for two years.
"Jim was the cheapest guy who ever occupied public office," Wennberg said. "He didn't want to pay raises."
Looking for a new job led him to City Hall, where he got hired as "planning coordinator" — the head of community development for the city. Wennberg said he effectively served as assistant mayor during Jack Daley's final two-year term. Daley announced early he would not seek re-election in November of 1986, and Kevin Mullin almost immediately announced his candidacy.
With Mullin unopposed, Wennberg said several people suggested he run. He said he resisted those suggestions until a City Hall coworker asked him if he wanted to continue as planning director under Mullin. Wennberg said he wasn't, citing their differences on a proposed shopping center on the northern end of town and saying Mullin should have a planning director who supported his position.
That meant, the coworker pointed out, that he'd be out of a job if Mullin won whether Wennberg ran against him or not.
"I didn't have anything to lose but the election and I wasn't afraid of that because I'd done that before," he said.
Wennberg said his campaign quickly hit some bumps. Wennberg was a Republican and Mullin, who would later switch parties, was a Democrat. Rutland was, at the time, a much more Democratic city — even if local elections were officially nonpartisan.
"I couldn't get endorsements," Wennberg said. "Even Jack (Daley) wouldn't publicly endorse me. Privately he did."
Wennberg said his campaign had a secret weapon, though, in the form of advisor James Simonds. Simonds pointed out the number of endorsements Mullin got from people who didn't live in Rutland.
"Jimmy said, if you can't get endorsements, run against them," Wennberg said. "Make endorsements a liability instead of a benefit for your opponent."
A week before the election, Wennberg said the Rutland Herald conducted a poll that showed a third of the voters supported him, a third supported Mullin and a third were undecided. Wennberg said Simonds told him he didn't believe that many voters had yet to make up their minds and that the poll showed they were going to win.
"Two thirds of the people in this city are Democrats," Wennberg recounted Simonds telling him. "One-third are Republicans. The Republicans are going to vote for you and they'll admit it. The Democrats who are going to vote for your have never voted for a Republican in their lives and they're not going to admit it to a nosey reporter from the Rutland Herald. I won with 62% of the vote. He was absolutely right."
In the ensuing years, Wennberg might not have managed to knock down the parking deck, but his administration helped keep Central Vermont Public Service from moving its corporate headquarters out of the city and after successfully fighting a number of shopping centers city officials worried would pose a threat to downtown, he negotiated a deal that kept the Diamond Run Mall from hosting a movie theater or supermarket and got the city a couple million dollars in payments that funded a variety of projects through the years.
Wennberg said he knew when he ran for his sixth term it would be his last. He said he was helped to recognize it was time to move on by a bit of wisdom the late Gov. Richard Snelling shared when Wennberg asked Snelling why he stepped down following his first stint as governor.
"You get to a point where you start feeling sorry for yourself," Wennberg said Snelling told him. "You start to think nobody really appreciates how hard this job is. ... As soon as you start thinking that, get the hell out. You're not doing yourself any good and you're not doing you constituents any good."
On top of starting to feel burnout, Wennberg said he felt like he had accomplished his goals and that another campaign would have meant finding new subjects to run on.
"Elections are never about the past," he said. "People who forget that and run again invariably lose. ... Elections are always about the future."
What followed were a stint as the interim town manager in Ludlow and then a job pulling the Rutland County Solid Waste District out of a desperate financial hole.
Then came James Douglas' gubernatorial victory. Wennberg put his name in for a handful of jobs. The one he got, commissioner of the Department of Environmental Conservation, surprised a number on onlookers who were familiar with his history of railing against the agency and state regulations.
"Jim Douglas was one of the funniest people I've ever met," Wennberg said, going on to describe how Douglas kept Wennberg's hiring a secret until he announced it at the end of a press conference. "There was a gasp in the room. He was enjoying every minute of it."
After four and a half years — during which Wennberg made a daily commute between Montpelier and Rutland — it was back to the private sector, working as a consultant with the Center for Climate Strategies until one day then-Mayor Christopher Louras called him. Louras asked Wennberg about his reputation for rushing to the other end of the building and taking over the Department of Public Works whenever the commissioner was away.
"I said every word of that rumor is true," Wennberg said. "He chuckled and said, 'How'd you like the job for real?"
He said he would, and he held it under two administrations, finishing out his career serving the city he fell in love with as a child.
