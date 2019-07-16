WEST HAVEN — A half-dozen people were injured, including five members of a New Jersey family, after a crash on Route 22A in West Haven on Sunday, according to a release from the Vermont State Police.
Greg Smith, 38, and Holly Smith, 41, of Wanawkia, New Jersey, both suffered serious bodily injury, according to Trooper Katrina R. Ducharme. Greg Smith was extricated from his 2012 Toyota Sienna. Holly Smith was taken by helicopter to the University of Vermont Medical Center.
Ducharme said police determined after an investigation that Jenna Latterreur, 20, of Essex, was driving a 2013 BMW, on Route 22A in West Haven. Latterreur left her lane of travel and struck a 2012 Toyota Sienna partially head on.
The crash was reported on Sunday around 10 a.m.
When troopers arrived, medical aid was immediately rendered to the injured parties on scene.
Three passengers who had been in the Sienna, three children ages 6, 9, and 11, suffered minor injuries and were taken for treatment to Rutland Regional Medical Center.
Latterreur was taken to Whitehall Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.
The Vermont State Police are investigating the crash. Ducharme said in the release that criminal charges are pending.
The Vermont State Police were assisted by numerous first-responder agencies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.