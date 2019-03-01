WEST HAVEN -- Voters in the town will be asked to approve a budget of about $340,000 on Town Meeting Day.
As of Feb. 25, officials in West Haven said a town report was not available electronically or in the office.
The proposed budget includes $257,609 for the the highway fund and $80,805 for the general fund.
Other appropriations include almost $5,000 for the Fair Haven Rescue Squad, about $900 for the Rutland Area Visiting Nurses Association and $12,000 for the West Haven Volunteer Fire Department. There are no contested races in West Haven. For several office, town agent, first constable, second constable, auditor and trustee of public funds, there are no candidates on the ballot.
An informational meeting for town meeting issues is scheduled for March 4 at 7:30 p.m. at the Buckley Memorial Community Hall. Voting, on budgetary issues and the election of officials, will take place on March 5 at the community hall, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
-- Patrick McArdle
