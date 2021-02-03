Passenger rail service to Burlington chugged forward this week
The Burlington City Council approved several measures Monday related to the Western Rail Corridor, and the projects backers say Amtrak service from Rutland to Burlington could be a reality this time next year.
“I’m very excited,” said Rutland Mayor David Allaire. “It’s something I’ve been working on personally for 20 years with the transportation committee in Montpelier and the rail council down here. We’re 12 months out. Hopefully, it’ll be past COVID and the trains will be running and ridership will increase significantly. It’s a big deal for Western Vermont.”
The Ethan Allen Express, which runs between Rutland and New York City has ended in Albany, New York, since March, when Amtrak scaled back passenger service in response to the pandemic.
“In a year, it’s just going to be a different world,” said Christopher Parker, executive director of the Vermont Rail Action Network. “When all this is over, and we’re traveling again ... I think there’s going to be a huge pent-up urge to travel and get straight out of the rut we’ve been in.”
Parker characterized the city council vote, which authorizes agreements with Vermont Rail System and other corporations to make the connection possible, as “another step” in the long-running effort, which he says will hopefully be up and running this time next year. Vermont Rail System did not respond to inquiries Wednesday.
Once the line is running, stops are planned in Middlebury and Vergennes.
“There’s even been talk of a stop in Shelburne, which I think we would support,” Parker said. “A little bit north of the museum, there’s an existing train station there.”
While Amtrak is only expected to continue running a single trip a day on the line, a Williston-based company called AllEarth Rail has bought several individually motorized cars it hopes to use to offer more frequent trips between cities. AllEarth did not respond to inquiries Wednesday.
“There are some challenges there,” Parker said. “One of them is access to the track. Another is putting together funding. However, the idea is not dead and there is definitely ongoing work to see if there’s a way through those challenges.”
