WEST RUTLAND — Voters in West Rutland approved $1.3 million to be raised by taxes to support a $1.5 million town budget, which is up 1.8 percent for paving and recreational projects.
All of the articles on the ballot passed.
The town's recreational budget is up 29 percent, sending $25,000 toward capital improvements, over double from last year, and $80,000 will be spent on paving and sidewalks.
It was a close call between the two candidates for the three-year seat on the select board, but as Sean Barrows garnered 143 votes, William Kulig got the victory by raking in 148 votes for the win.
Jayne Pratt secured 227 votes over Nick L. Notte's 189 and William Kulig's 130 for the one-year seat on the select board.
— Kate Barcellos
