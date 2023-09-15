WEST RUTLAND — Town voters have said “yes” to absorbing the Rutland Town Fire District #1.
According to the town’s Facebook page, the article asking voters to approve the merger passed 67-36.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
WEST RUTLAND — Town voters have said “yes” to absorbing the Rutland Town Fire District #1.
According to the town’s Facebook page, the article asking voters to approve the merger passed 67-36.
The vote was Tuesday.
Fire district voters already approved the merger in February.
The fire district serves about 400 people, has 25 fire hydrants and 111 connections.
The district’s sewer service is already merged with the West Rutland system.
Howard Burgess, chair of Rutland Town Fire District #1 Prudential Committee, has said in past interviews that the committee sought the merger because the time, expense, and expertise needed to run a modern water district had grown beyond what Rutland Town Fire District #1 can support. The district’s system is in good condition and connecting it to West Rutland's is a simple matter.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.