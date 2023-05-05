WEST RUTLAND — People are being asked what they think of plans for a new 24-unit affordable housing project proposed for the land where the former Westside NAPA store currently sits.

Folks are invited to the town office at 6 p.m. May 17 to hear more about the Marble Village in West Rutland project, which is being developed by the Housing Trust of Rutland County and Evernorth as a limited partner.

keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.