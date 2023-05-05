WEST RUTLAND — People are being asked what they think of plans for a new 24-unit affordable housing project proposed for the land where the former Westside NAPA store currently sits.
Folks are invited to the town office at 6 p.m. May 17 to hear more about the Marble Village in West Rutland project, which is being developed by the Housing Trust of Rutland County and Evernorth as a limited partner.
“We’ve invited the development review board and the select board to attend,” said Dan Caputo, project development coordinator at the Housing Trust. “And we’re looking for some feedback.”
Anyone is invited, he said.
Though the project has been desired for a few years now, it’s in its early planning stages, according to Caputo. The financing has to be secured and town-level permits need to be applied for and approved.
Because the project will be in the town’s designated village center, it will avoid having to go through the state Act 250 process.
“It looks like traction is coming along now,” he said. “They’ve hired an architect and designs are being sketched.”
He noted that the Vermont Housing Finance Agency, at its April meeting, approved a 9% tax credit for the project.
“That’s a big chunk of the money, so that really gives the project life,” he said. “We still have a lot to figure out. There’s grants we’re applying for, there’s a lot of stuff that still needs to happen, but that is definitely a great sign that they believe in the project, that they believe in the concept of it, now we’ve just got to prove that we can build it and do it. That will come with the zoning and the permitting requirement.”
Town Manager Mary Ann Goulette said Friday that the town has been eyeing that area for a potential housing project for some time. What’s being proposed will remove two defunct buildings spread across about an acre of land and replace them with new housing units that are within walking distance of grocery stores and the post office.
To help things along, the town, using a state grant, updated its zoning bylaws, which needed updating anyway, Goulette said.
“I think the community will be happy to see a huge transformation here, and I think the public meeting is a great place for people to come and give their input, say what they want, and what they want it to look like. This is really just the beginning stages of a huge transformation for the village,” she said.
Caputo said the Housing Trust is aware of sharp increases in the cost of construction projects and is building that into its plans and requests for further funding. He said this will help alleviate the state’s and local area’s dire need for more housing units that people can afford.
Goulette said the housing project may end up complementing other town projects.
“There’s a Marble Way Path, a multi-use path going parallel to Main Street that is in the design phase,” she said. “It’s a $380,000 project, and then a new sidewalk on Elm Street, which will connect Main Street to this path, and also be accessible to the new housing project.”
The town has secured grants for some of these projects, which will fund them at 80%. There’s also a municipal parking lot project in the works across from Town Hall.
