WEST RUTLAND — Voters in West Rutland have approved a budget of $1,440,939 by a tally of 370 to 188.
Also, voters approved $80,000 for continued repaving and sidewalk improvements, 453 to 108.
A $728,370 bond to fund water line upgrades from the intersection of Sheldon Avenue to just north of Thrall Avenue passed by a vote of 405 to 166.
All other ballot articles passed.
— Jim Sabataso
