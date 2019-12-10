BURLINGTON — A West Rutland convict, whom officials said repeatedly failed drug testing and then stopped showing up for exams or counseling, was ordered jailed Tuesday for violating the terms of his federal supervised release.
Luis Shannon, 44, has been under federal supervision because of a felony convictions for selling an AR-15 assault rifle to an undercover informant for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in September 2010 in Rutland. Shannon, who was living in Rutland at the time, was sentenced in May 2003 to almost four years in prison.
Since his discharge from prison, Shannon has been overseen for three years by the U.S. Probation Office, but he has not been following the rules, Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul J. Van de Graff said in federal court in Burlington on Tuesday afternoon.
Van de Graff noted Shannon repeatedly failed drug examinations, then stopped showing up six times for the mandated tests and failed to show on six other dates for mandated counseling. Shannon eventually showed for one test on Oct. 2 and failed, Van de Graaf said.
Magistrate Judge John M. Conroy noted officials “can’t help somebody who doesn’t show up.”
Conroy told Shannon, who attended Rutland High School, he was eligible for a probable cause hearing, but Assistant Federal Public Defender David McColgin said his client would waive it.
Conroy said the case file will be passed to Judge Christina Reiss to rule on the eventual penalty. Reiss was the sentencing judge in Shannon’s original federal case.
McColgin argued that Shannon be released in the meantime. He said Shannon has worked since April 2018 for JM Environmental in Rutland doing hazardous materials removal for clients including the Vermont Housing Land Trust.
Van de Graaf said there was some question about the extent of his employment.
Also, Shannon helps his fiancée take care of her three young children, McColgin said.
McColgin said he believed Shannon was due to be off supervised release three days earlier.
Van de Graaf said the problem was Shannon consistently failed to follow the terms of release in recent months and is being asked to address those ongoing failures to conform to court orders. He noted the court took no action the first time Shannon was reported using drugs.
“He has not been willing to engage,” Van de Graaf told the court.
Court records show several of Shannon’s criminal convictions happened when he was on state probation for other offenses. They include three felony convictions for cocaine distribution and one for felony possession of cocaine, records show. They also show he also has a felony escape conviction when he disappeared while on furlough.
The federal conviction for being a felon in possession of a firearm centered on him selling the AR-15 assault rifle on behalf of a man from Brandon. He said the two of them drove to Rutland, and he sold the gun to the informant for $1,100 at the Ramada Inn on South Main Street and believed it was being taken to Connecticut.
Then-Assistant U.S. Attorney Craig Nolan said Shannon knew the gun in the illegal sale was likely to end up in the hands of criminals. Shannon later offered to sell two more firearms and a bullet-proof vest to the informant, Nolan wrote in his two-page sentencing memo.
Shannon was one of nearly a dozen people arrested in Rutland during a series of drug and gun raids conducted by the ATF, the Drug Enforcement Administration; and the U.S. Marshals Service during the summer of 2012.
Chief Federal Public Defender Michael Desautels asked the court to limit the sentence to up to 41 months, while Nolan asked for 63 months. The federal sentencing guidelines, which are advisory, suggested somewhere between 63 and 78 months. Reiss went with 46 months with credit for 8 months in custody.
