In 2015, West Rutland honored its residents who served in World War II.
This year, the town extends an extra honor to those who didn’t return.
Organizers of the World War II memorial, which lists the names of more than 600 town residents who served in that war, have completed production and placement of banners honoring 15 residents killed in action in World War I, World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. Town Manager Mary Ann Goulette said the entire project was paid for through private fundraising.
“We’ll maintain them, take them down and put them back up in subsequent years,” she said.
Each banner bears the name and photo of a local soldier killed in action — except in one case where a photo could not be found. The banners line a section of Main Street near the cemetery.
Mary Reczek, one of the organizers, said the project was of special interest to John Socinski, a fellow organizer of the WWII memorial who died last year. Reczek said Socinski had an uncle who died in World War II and was one of the people who described the experience of losing a family member during an early meeting on the memorial effort.
“I can remember the tears in their eyes describing the War Department personnel coming to their house,” she said. “John was very, very affectionate about veterans, but I think it was also about trying to heal a wound for a lot of people.”
John Zawistoski, another organizer, said the banner project was made possible by money left over from the memorial project.
“The fundraising effort for the memorial was fantastic,” he said. “There was some talk earlier about doing something like this, but it really came together when we saw how much we had left.”
Reczek said the group decided to focus on 20th-century war dead because West Rutland was not yet its own town during prior wars, and the draft was no longer in effect after Vietnam. She said they tried to limit the banners to longtime residents of the town and also held to the contemporary government definition of killed in action, which excluded people wounded in combat who died later.
The group then worked with families to get photos, and Reczek particularly praised Awesome Graphics for its ability to maintain a high-level of detail in some of the photos that had to be transferred from old newsprint. A video of the banners will be posted to the town website, according to Zawistoski, and Reczek said a booklet with short biographies of the subjects will be available to people who email wrvets100@comcast.net.
Socinski’s career was spent in the stone business, and he advised on numerous war memorials. Zawistoski said the banner project was, in a sense, his final effort.
“This was a very important finishing touch to John,” he said.
gordon.dritschilo @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.