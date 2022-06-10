West Rutland High School's commencement speaker told the Class of 2022 that she knew quite a bit about them.
Longtime School Nurse Suzanne Brewster gave the keynote address at the graduation Saturday, noting that the small nature of the k-12 school meant that everyone knew everyone else well. She made a comment about each of the 16 graduates, from two girls who she said had "injury bragging rights" because the worse their bruises or concussions, the bigger their smiles, to the trio of boys going into the military, about whom she quipped if their dodgeball skills were any indication of their martial prowess, our country would be well-protected.
She then told the graduates that they were about to meet a great many new people, some of whom would make them feel inadequate or jealous.
"For as many people who seem as though they have more going on on the outside, there are equally as many who are looking up to you," she said.
Wherever life takes them, she said, they have the advantage of the strong roots they developed in their close-knit small-town environment,
"People with roots can do amazing things because roots can grow into amazing things," she said.
Salutatorian Kaley Duncan said she didn't realize her potential when she began high school and did not apply herself at first. She said she never would have expected then to be giving a speech at graduation.
"After my freshman year, I realized everything was there in front of me," she said. "The only thing that mattered was how far I was willing to reach."
Duncan encouraged her classmates to believe in themselves.
"I'm so proud of everything each and every one of you has accomplished," she said. "We really did it. Congratulations."
Salutatorian Serena Coombs said it had been a "very busy and intense few years." The pandemic cost her class a normal high school experience, she said, but they had begun to bond again in the last several weeks after coming out of "hibernation."
"I'm not saying I'd like to be in isolation again — that was insanity," she said. "I learned to be by myself and enjoy it."
Being by herself taught her about herself, she said, and knowing herself keeps her grounded. She talked about rejecting the roles placed on people by the categories they get placed in. That included categories like "valedictorian" — Coombs said many of her classmates had a path they were following at she was still trying to figure out her course.
"Your life is for you to live and, inevitably, for you to make mistakes," she said. "Contrary to what many believe, life isn't a competition."
Graduates of the West Rutland School Class of 2022:
Michaela Christine Bania, Lamont Michael Burnell, Kadence Rebecca Cardi, Tiara Lee Castaneda, Serena Marie Coombs, Anna Mae Cyr, Kaley Lynn Duncan, Jaden Langam Jarrosak, Isabell Mae Lanfear, Brenden Lee Miles, Taylor Sue Mills, Kelli Ann Miner, James Morgan Picard, Caden Douglas Reed, Connor Patrick Riley and Hunter Joseph Skaza.
