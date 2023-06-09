West Rutland class of 2023
Buy Now

The West Rutland High School Class of 2023 listens to the opening statements at their graduation ceremony at on Friday.

 Photo by BRENNA JEPSON

Mallory Hogan said she decided to gather up all the advice she could from every teacher she'd had.

"We have been through a lot at West Rutland, including six different principals, some tough classes, some very challenging classmates and, of course, the challenges of COVID," the West Rutland Class of 2023 valedictorian told the graduation audience in the school gym Friday. "We need to take time to reflect on our own goals and the lessons we've learned along the way."

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.