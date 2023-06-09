Mallory Hogan said she decided to gather up all the advice she could from every teacher she'd had.
"We have been through a lot at West Rutland, including six different principals, some tough classes, some very challenging classmates and, of course, the challenges of COVID," the West Rutland Class of 2023 valedictorian told the graduation audience in the school gym Friday. "We need to take time to reflect on our own goals and the lessons we've learned along the way."
It was an easier task for Hogan than it might have been at another school. West Rutland has small classes — Hogan was one of 12 graduates onstage Wednesday night — and hosts pre-K through grade 12 all in one building, so Hogan did not have too many people to find or too far to go to find them.
Asked what lessons they hoped the graduates had learned, Hogan said pre-K teacher Mrs. French told her listening was an important skill to carry through your whole life, to clean up your own messes and watch out for traffic. Kindergarten teacher Mrs. Coombs said to sweep your own porch.
"Be true to yourself" was an oft-repeated bit of advice, as was to learn from your mistakes rather than be discouraged by them.
"Do not eat boogers or lick doorknobs," Hogan passed on from third-grade teacher Mrs. Turgeon
Other pearls of wisdom Hogan said she collected included working smarter rather than harder, always wearing sunscreen, making the most of your options, and that it is never too late to be what you want to be.
"If you've never failed at anything, you haven't tried," she passed on from science teacher Mrs. Abatiell.
Salutatorian Arianna Coombs choked up early in her speech as she thanked her mother.
"I appreciate everything you've done for me throughout my life," she said. "I am incredibly thankful. It amazes me when you can accomplish with such responsibilities."
Coombs went on to talk about the unique experience West Rutland afforded her class, starting from when they were kindergarteners paired with older students, and how she learned how to lead others by example.
"When someone asks for advice, I always feel honored and proud to be someone they can turn to," she said.
Guest speaker Tosh Stickney recalled how she graduated from West Rutland in 1977, returned as a teacher and was now retiring after 41 years. She cycled through a number of lessons she hopes the graduates would remember, starting with having a moral code to keep centered and to maintain a positive attitude.
"When you have a positive attitude you can think more clearly, are happier with yourself and others are happier to be around you," she said.
Stickney said to have a support system of family and "a few true friends" who you listen to and trust and are there for in turn as well s not to blame others for your mistakes, but to learn from them.
"Ultimately, it's your choices that form your character," she said.
Finally, she told them not to take themselves too seriously and to remember their childhood, whereupon she led them through one last set of gym class exercises, having them stand, stretch and do body twists and shoulder shrugs.
"That's to release tension or anxiety you might be feeling," she said. "Sit down."
As they began to sit, she quickly pointed out they had not waited to be property instructed.
"No, no, no, no, no," she said, beckoning them to stand back up. "Now, teacher says sit down. ... You and I will be off to face new challenges and new adventures. You've all placed your mark in your own ways on West Rutland School. I wish you godspeed."