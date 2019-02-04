A West Rutland man was ordered held without bail on Monday after being charged with two felony charges of domestic assault for an alleged incident on Friday.
Steven R. Burke, 36, of West Rutland, pleaded not guilty on Monday in Rutland criminal court to one felony charge of first-degree aggravated domestic assault, one felony charge of second-degree aggravated domestic assault and a misdemeanor charge of simple assault.
The second-degree charge was modified because Burke has a prior conviction for domestic assault.
Attorney Katelyn Atwood, who represented Burke, said her client worked at the Killington resort and had concerns that if he was held in jail, he might lose his job.
Deputy Rutland County State’s Attorney Travis Weaver said the state’s concern about Burke was public safety. He said Burke had a history of violence and violating court orders.
An affidavit filed in the case by Deputy Daniel Pennington of the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department said Burke had eight prior convictions for assault, including convictions for domestic assault in 2001 and 2012.
Pennington said he was assigned to respond to a family fight on Fairview Avenue in West Rutland on Friday around 10 p.m.
At the home, police spoke to Burke and a woman. Pennington said Burke was placed in handcuffs and put inside a police cruiser, at Burke’s request, so he could be warm while police conducted their investigation.
“(Burke) was visibly intoxicated in that he had slurred speech, trouble standing due to swaying and was falling over,” Pennington wrote in the affidavit.
The woman gave police a statement in which she said she knew Burke had a “bad day at work.” The woman said Burke began drinking and, as he was talking to a friend, began to get louder.
The woman said Burke began lashing out at her and calling her mother “nasty names.”
According to the woman, Burke made a mess of the house while stumbling around and then punched her in the face.
The woman told police that Burke put his arm around her neck and was punching her and scratching her back.
She said he left the house and got in his truck but got it stuck while trying to leave the driveway.
Pennington said the woman described the alleged choking as Burke having his arm “wrapped around her throat so that her neck was in the crook of his elbow.”
The affidavit said Pennington noted evidence that the woman had been struck and her clothes ripped. He said the woman “refused numerous times” when EMTs attempted to evaluate her.
The woman’s mother told Pennington a story that supported the woman’s version of events. She said Burke attacked the woman after she told him to leave.
After Burke’s arrest on Friday, he was held in the Rutland jail on $5,000 bail.
During Burke’s arraignment, Atwood said he was a longtime resident of the area who has worked at Killington for nine years.
She said the affidavit said Burke had failed to appear in court nine times but she believed some of the incidents had been listed twice. Atwood said she believed Burke had failed to appear in court five times and the last incident was five years ago.
Atwood said Burke was willing to abide by a curfew and check in with the police department on a daily basis.
Judge David Howard said he was not willing to release Burke without more information and ordered him held until a hearing could be scheduled to determine whether Burke would be given a chance to be released while the charges were pending.
Howard said that because of Burke’s employment concerns, the court would try to schedule the hearing as soon as possible.
