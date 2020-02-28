WEST RUTLAND — West Rutlanders will be asked to approve a proposed budget of $1,440,939 this Town Meeting Day, a 3.8% increase from last year.
Drivers include a 5.5% increase in highway expenses due to the rising cost of salt and a lack of surplus to carry over from last year, and a 19.4% jump in law enforcement costs because of an increase in the town’s contract with the sheriff’s department.
In addition, health care expenses are up 9%. West Rutland Town Manager Mary Ann Goulette said it would have been higher, but a switch from Blue Cross Blue Shield to MVP managed to keep costs in check.
Goulette said the budget will only amount to a 2-cent increase on the tax rate thanks to a “substantial” increase in the grand list during the past several years. She attributed the growth of the grand list to a reappraisal that corrected undervalued commercial properties and utilities.
Other items voters will be asked to approve include $80,000 for continued repaving and sidewalk improvements and a $728,370 bond for water line upgrades.
There are no contested races in the town.
West Rutland is a part of the Quarry Valley Unified Union School District (Greater Rutland County Supervisory Union).
An informal meeting is scheduled for March 2 at 6:30 p.m., at the Town Hall Auditorium. Voting by Australian ballot will take place March 3 at West Rutland Town Hall from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
— Jim Sabataso
