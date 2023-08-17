WEST RUTLAND — The West Rutland Rotary has gone out with one last big donation.
The club donated $76,657 to the town to put towards the construction of a new pavilion at the recreation area, said Town Manager Mary Ann Goulette on Thursday.
The town made the announcement via its Facebook page earlier in the week.
“As the club undergoes dissolution, we wish to take this opportunity to express our gratitude for their numerous contributions to the West Rutland community throughout the years,” the post reads. “Their unwavering dedication and steadfast support have truly enriched the lives of countless residents, and their positive impact will resonate for years to come.”
Goulette said she’s worked with West Rutland Rotary on many projects through the years. Its remaining three members approached her about how to use up the club’s remaining funds. She suggested the pavilion, to which they agreed.
“It’s (going to be) a rather large pavilion down at the rec area. So it’s going to be a nice, beautiful outside community asset that will remain in town for many, many years,” she said.
The pavilion is estimated to cost $300,000. The town has about half of that saved up. Goulette said this donation will be added to that, but she’s applying for another grant to help fund it in the fall.
The plan is to see the pavilion built next year, but Goulette said the cost will likely exceed the $300,000 estimate, given how inflation and construction prices have been heading upward.
The pavilion will be post-and-beam with a concrete floor and electrical hookups.
“We’re seeing a lot of interest in renting our facilities, and we think this is going to bring in a nice revenue stream for the town as well,” she said.
Dave Potter, of Clarendon, was one of the final three West Rutland Rotary members. He said it officially dissolved on June 30. All of its funds are now gone. The money donated to the town was from an endowment given by the Ross family many years ago. The family intended the money to help the town, so this use of it was deemed appropriate by the remaining members.
“West Rutland had a lot of business people involved, and so forth, for many years, and when I first joined I think they had 16 people in the club, and many of them were movers and shakers in West Rutland … but there just wouldn’t be people coming in, there was just people leaving,” he said.
The other final members were Craig Petrie and Karen Lynch.
Potter said dwindling membership, an issue not unique to West Rutland Rotary, led to the decision to end it.
Petrie said Thursday that he joined the organization back in 1993 or 1994. It had 30 members then. He became president of the club first in the late 1990s, then again around 2007, then finally in 2018, until it dissolved.
People would leave the club for various reasons, he said, either they moved away for work, died or joined another organization. Drawing new members was difficult.
The club supported the local Boy Scouts, awarded scholarships, organized outdoor cleanup activities and supported the local library, said Petrie.
The group formed in 1927. It considered dissolving as far back as 2018, said Petrie, as few to none of its remaining members lived in West Rutland, and it was getting harder to do things with so few people.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com