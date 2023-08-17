WEST RUTLAND — The West Rutland Rotary has gone out with one last big donation.

The club donated $76,657 to the town to put towards the construction of a new pavilion at the recreation area, said Town Manager Mary Ann Goulette on Thursday.

keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com

