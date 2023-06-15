WEST RUTLAND — Tosh Stickney said that ever since first grade, she knew she wanted to be a teacher.
A preschool through sixth-grade physical education teacher at West Rutland School, Stickney said that after 41 years of working in the same town where she first discovered her passion, she’s retiring.
“I am still healthy, I have lots of hobbies I like to do, and as (you get) a little older, sometimes you run out of energy or time. So I’d like to have a little more time to do some of my hobbies and find some new interests,” Stickney said.
Also serving as the health teacher for sixth grade and high school, Stickney said she found her love for education while attending the now defunct St. Stanislaus Kostka School in West Rutland.
“The first-grade teacher I had was just inspirational to me. I knew I wanted to go into education way back then, I just didn’t know what area. I happened to be very sports-oriented and liked staying healthy, so health and P.E. just seemed like a natural (choice),” she said.
Stickney later attended WRS for her high school career and, after pursuing a college degree, returned to her alma mater and has taught there ever since — a fact that makes her quite proud.
In her tenure, Stickney has been a field hockey coach at WRS, Fair Haven Union High School and the former Castleton State College. She added that she has also done a bit of coaching for softball and junior varsity basketball over the years.
WRS teacher Karen Ames, who first met Stickney through field hockey when she was a freshman attending the school, said that Stickney always has been a patient educator and a positive role model.
“When I came here, I had transferred from a different school and had to have ankle surgery, so my foot was in a cast. I’d normally play sports, but I couldn’t because I was laid up. But Tosh was so welcoming. I became the field hockey team manager,” Karen said. “She knows this, but I do attribute her for my good experience here at West Rutland.”
Ames said that Stickney also is well known for starting the WRS running club a handful of years ago.
“We started it with about five kids several years back and, in the last few years, we have anywhere from 30 to almost 50 kids in third through sixth grade involved. I would love to come back as a guest runner with the kids,” Stickney said. “It’s a good way to get to know kids outside of the regular classroom. All you need is a pair of sneakers and a friend to go around with.”
Stickney, who was also selected by students to be the commencement speaker for this year’s WRS graduation, said part of what makes her school so unique are the relationships teachers are able to form with their students.
Having the opportunity to work with students throughout their schooling at WRS has been an incredible experience, according to Stickney, adding that she is grateful to WRS for many wonderful years of teaching.
“For the little guys, some of the positive things are the energy they have and the things they say that I know I’m going to hold onto forever. With the older kids, having had them young and then having them again in sixth-grade or high school health, the discussions I’ve had with them on health topics, (it shows) these kids are real thinkers,” Stickney said. “I got the best of both worlds.”
WRS Principal Jay Slenker said Stickney and her endless positivity will be greatly missed at WRS.
He added that she is, and will continue to be, highly revered both at WRS and in the greater West Rutland community.
“She is an educator’s educator — positive, hardworking, dedicated, modest and very professional,” Slenker said. “She exudes (everything) you would want your children to have in a teacher. She is always there and happy to see the kids and the kids are always happy to see her ... We as a school wish her all the best.”
