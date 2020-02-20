WEST RUTLAND — Voters will be asked to consider a $728,370 bond to fund water line upgrades in West Rutland this Town Meeting Day.
Town Manager Mary Ann Goulette said the project, which is slated to begin this fall should the bond pass, will extend from the intersection of Sheldon Avenue to just north of Thrall Avenue.
It would install approximately 2,000 feet of 12-inch ductile iron water main line along Pleasant Street. The new line would replace a 4-inch water main line that Goulette said has a history of breaks. It would also eliminate hydraulic limitations and increase fire flows.
“We have applied to the state of Vermont Drinking Water Loan Fund, and we’re hoping for a 40-year, 50% subsidized loan,” Goulette said.
She said approval of the loan depends on the number of other projects around the state as well as average town household income versus the state average, but said the town’s chances “look good.”
Goulette said the project is not expected to affect water rates.
“We have tried to space out our big projects so it doesn’t hit people all at once,” Goulette said.
John Harvey, chairman of the West Rutland Select Board, said the town is “trying to keep infrastructure current so we don’t fall behind.”
Harvey likes the bond’s chances at the ballot.
“Generally, the town is supportive of improvements,” he said.
