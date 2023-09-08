WEST RUTLAND — It’s West Rutland’s turn to vote on whether Rutland Town Fire District #1 should merge with the town’s water system.
On Monday, there will be an informational meeting at 6 p.m. in the West Rutland Town Hall. The vote is Tuesday, with polls open at the Town Office between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Any registered voter in West Rutland can cast a ballot.
In February, voters in Rutland Town Fire District #1 voted 39-5 to merge with West Rutland. There were 160 registered voters in the district.
According to Howard Burgess, chair of Rutland Town Fire District #1 Prudential Committee, the fire district served about 400 people. It wishes to merge with West Rutland’s system for a number of reasons, chief among them being the cost of running a small water district with an all-volunteer staff.
Burgess said in a past interview that running a water system, through the years, has become expensive, time-consuming and complex.
The district is several decades old. It has 25 fire hydrants and 111 connections.
The sewer lines are already connected to West Rutland’s and there’s an existing water main between Center Rutland and West Rutland, so connecting the two systems would be a fairly simple matter, according to Burgess.
The district’s well can be pumped at 60 gallons per minute while West Rutland has two wells that can pump at 450 gallons per minute. According to Burgess, the district’s well has also been running low.
According to the Town of West Rutland newsletter, the state is encouraging small water districts to merge when feasible.
A fire district needs to have a prudential committee, a clerk, treasurer, two water operators, and maintenance staff — either people it specifically hires or contractors it can turn to. According to the newsletter, there are numerous regulatory requirements and daily operational tasks to consider.
If the merger is approved, Rutland Town Fire District #1 would become customers of the Town of West Rutland’s water system.
According to West Rutland, since 2016, adding the fire district’s sewer customers generated $225,000 in revenue. The fire district’s system is up-to-date in terms of maintenance and standards and the town doesn’t believe it will have to do much additional work, and there will be a three-year-warranty in place.