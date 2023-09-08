WEST RUTLAND — It’s West Rutland’s turn to vote on whether Rutland Town Fire District #1 should merge with the town’s water system.

On Monday, there will be an informational meeting at 6 p.m. in the West Rutland Town Hall. The vote is Tuesday, with polls open at the Town Office between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Any registered voter in West Rutland can cast a ballot.

keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com

