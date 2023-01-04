PITTSFIELD — A West Rutland woman is in critical condition after a rollover crash on Tuesday.
Vermont State Police said that just before 11:10 a.m., Barbara Cobb, 75, was driving a 1998 Toyota Corolla north on Route 100 near the Pittsfield and Killington town line when she lost control of the vehicle and went off the road. The vehicle flipped onto its roof. Cobb had to be extracted by emergency responders. She was then taken to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire.
