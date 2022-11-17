West Street Grille
Buy Now

The new owers of the West Street Grille in Rutland, Tim Urich and Trevor Leonard, show off the improvements they have made.

 Photo by Brenna Jepson

A funny caricature of “The Godfather” in oil hangs above one table, a framed black-and-white photo of Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra above another. There are vintage knickknacks and throwbacks in every corner — the ambiance is a combination of brand-new floors, freshly painted walls, the classic wooden bar and beams still in tact, accented by a menagerie of memorabilia.

“A lot of this has a story behind it,” says Trevor Leonard, co-owner of the new West Street Grille, which opened Nov. 3.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
2
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.