The preferred site status for a solar project off West Street was approved Monday with even less discussion than when it was denied last year.
The Board of Aldermen voted unanimously to grant the status to a project aimed at providing solar power for Central Vermont Motorcycles and the city’s two McDonald’s restaurants.
Charles Coughlin, who owns the businesses, went before the board last year along with Phil and Marlene Allen of Same Sun of Vermont seeking the designation, which makes a net-metered solar development eligible for a more favorable rate on the electricity it feeds into the grid. Coughlin wanted solar power for the businesses and said the rate from the designation was needed to make it economically feasible.
The board, however, was hesitant. While some city officials publicly expressed concerns that granting that status to the project would have implications on future development at the site — which the Allens insisted it would not — the majority of the discussion was in executive session at the committee level.
When the issue came back to the full board, the board notified Coughlin and the Allens that they would not take action on the request. The project was scaled back so it could get the designation under a different criteria that did not require a sign-off from the board — that at least 51% of the electricity would be used on-site, at the motorcycle shop.
Last month, developer Joe Giancola went before the board requesting the designation for a solar project he was planning. This time, the board approved it, and Alderman Matt Reveal suggested revisiting Coughlin’s request.
Coughlin was not present Monday, but the Allens said the status would let them expand the facility to 150 kw — less than the 200 they had originally planned, but still more than the 110 ultimately installed. They also repeated their assurance about the designation’s greater meaning — or lack thereof.
“It has no weight as far as zoning or any other land use goes except this one specific use,” Marlene Allen said.
William Gillam urged the board to grant the designation, praising Coughlin as a responsible landowner who was investing in his properties, and the motion was approved without further discussion. The Allens still need sign-offs from the local and regional planning commissions before submitting an amended application to the Public Utility Commission.
