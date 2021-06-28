After myriad pandemic-induced delays, Amtrak service to Burlington is expected to begin next year.
“I’ll say 2022,” said Vermont Rail Action Network Executive Director Christopher Parker on Monday. “I was saying early 2022, but there’s one snag that could delay things a little.
Work on the stations in Middlebury and Burlington is under way and expected to be completed in the fall. Parker said that leaves putting in track in Pittsford to help passenger and freight trains stay out of each other’s way and a reconfiguration of the yards in Burlington where the trains will be parked overnight. Parker said the latter has the potential to fall afoul of pandemic-induced supply chain disruptions.
“It turns out the switches are on back order,” he said. “I don’t know how serious that is.”
Confidence is high enough, Parker said, that the schedule was discussed at a recent Vermont Rail Advisory Council meeting.
Southbound trains would leave Burlington at 10:15 a.m. and then depart from Rutland at 12:25 p.m., arriving at New York’s Penn Station at 5:50 p.m. The northbound trips leave from New York City at 2:21 p.m., reaching Rutland at 7:46 p.m. and Burlington at 9:55 p.m.
That’s not a schedule conducive to day trips or commuter service, but AllEarth Renewables bought and is refurbishing 12 individually motorized rail cars that could be used for multiple trips a day. However, AllEarth Renewables has to make arrangements for access to the track, which Parker said earlier this year was acting as a hurdle.
Parker said he was unsure how much the company, which did not respond to inquiries Monday, was ready to make public, but that he remained optimistic about the plan.
“We’re looking at a grant opportunity,” Parker said. “It’s certainly not dead, I can tell you that. David Blittersdorf (AllEarth’s CEO) is very excited about the electric conversion of the those cars. The short version is: David figured out you could remove the diesel engine from under those units and in the same space would fit a Tesla motor and three Tesla battery packs.”
The trains were rolled out a few years ago in Barre.
Lyle Jepson, executive director of Community and Economic Development for the Rutland Region, said commuter service between Rutland and Burlington could be a boon to Rutland’s efforts to attract more residents.
“There could be folks that want to live here but work there,” he said. “They may not be able to afford living up there.”
Jepson said he expects that even just the Amtrak service to Burlington will be a plus for the city.
In the shorter term, events are planned at each stop along the way when regular Amtrak service, which was suspended last year due to the pandemic, resumes next month.
Food from Roots the Restaurant will be served at the Rutland terminal starting at 7:30 a.m. to mark the occasion July 19.
Mayor David Allaire and Rep. Butch Shaw, R-Pittsford, vice chairman of the House Transportation Committee, will give speeches before the train’s 8 a.m. boarding and 8:15 departure. Jepson said CEDRR is arranging for a handful of rides to Castleton on the first run, with transportation back to the city via The Bus.
