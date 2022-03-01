WEST RUTLAND — Voters said yes repeatedly on Tuesday.
Westside approved all monetary items on the town meeting ballot, including the $1.5 million budget (158-58) and an additional $100,000 for sidewalk improvements (173-43).
The town had no contested elections.
