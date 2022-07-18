WEST RUTLAND — The Whipple Hollow Road bridge was ordered closed Monday after an emergency state inspection.
Town officials say they will try to reopen the bridge, at least partially, as soon as possible. The wooden bridge spans the Castleton River between Route 4A and Water Street.
“VTrans is giving us a report, and we’re getting a preliminary estimate from a local company,” Town Manager Mary Ann Goulette said. “The best-case scenario is we’ll keep it open to local traffic only. The problem is we get a lot of traffic there from Omya trucks and that’s a heavy load.”
Road Foreman Sean Barrows said the bridge has a wooden deck made from pressure-treated lumber, and was most recently redecked in 1994.
“The wood decking has gotten wet over the years and decayed, and it’s starting to fall apart,” Barrows said. “It’s been gradually happening, and we’ve had a bridge fund going for a couple years to raise money for replacement, but it’s decaying faster than we thought it would — and too fast to keep up with.”
Barrows said the wood had begun to bow, and the town received a call from a motorist last week about its condition.
“I looked at it Friday, and it had gotten considerably worse,” he said.
Barrows said he contacted the Vermont Agency of Transportation, which conducted the emergency inspection on Monday morning. Barrows said he is looking at ways to temporarily reinforce the bridge.
“I’m hoping I can get some very large steel plates,” he said. “We’re working with a bridge construction company to look at our quickest and least-expensive options.”
The longer-term solution likely is to precast a deck slab set atop the existing abutments, he said.
“They look to be OK,” he said. “It’s mostly the deck and the steel girders the deck is sitting on.”
How long any of that will take is an open question, Barrows said. It depends on the national supply chain issues, he added.
