WEST RUTLAND — The girl who built an agility course at the West Rutland dog park says she doesn’t even have a dog to bring to it.
Johanna Stone, 14, installed the course during the weekend as her project for her Girl Scout Silver Award.
“I like dogs, and I was interested in dog agility,” Stone, a West Rutland resident, said. “I thought I’d make one in West Rutland so there’d be more to do.”
The course, which takes up roughly half of the park’s area for larger dogs, includes a see-saw, an A-frame, tunnels, jumps, weave poles and a dog walk.
The Silver Award, which is the highest award Girl Scouts as the “Cadette” level can achieve, is bestowed for identifying and completing a project to benefit the community. Stone said she worked on it for more than a year. Planning and getting permission — which included a Zoom meeting with the town Select Board — was the hardest part.
The most fun part, she said, was assembling it.
“She’s a very motivated young lady,” said Lori Stone, Johanna’s mother. “She came up with the idea, and I kind of helped talk her through it.”
Materials or money to buy them was donated by several area veterinarians, and Lori Stone said All Seasons Property Maintenance contributed a handmade dog walk.
“She still has a couple jumps to add this weekend that are coming in the mail,” Lori Stone said.
Town Manager Mary Ann Goulette said the Select Board readily got behind the proposal — especially since all Stone really needed from the town was a place to help store some materials.
“It’s been a pretty seamless thing and very popular with our residents,” she said.
Goulette said the dog park is open, with visitors asked to practice social distancing.
“They’re good about it,” she said. “There’s nothing you really need to touch, so people have been good about separating. ... We haven’t had any complaints.”
