West Rutland sent off 24 students and two teachers Friday.
The West Rutland School Class of 2021’s graduation service was held in a tent behind the K-12 school building Friday, and the class had two guest speakers — both teachers who are retiring this year.
“Never did we think, eight or nine years ago ... that we would be making our exit from West Rutland School alongside you,” fourth-grade teacher Christine Pawlusiak, who delivered the commencement address with third-grade teacher Kathleen Turgeon, told the graduates, noting the unique qualities of K-12 schools. “As teachers, we were able to see your growth ... into a group of individuals who have handled the anxieties and disappointments of the last year with grace and resilience.”
Turgeon joked that she had just found a number of ungraded tests and that several of the graduates needed to come see her after the ceremony. Then she noted that she too had graduated from West Rutland.
“When people ask me how long I’ve been at West Rutland, I say my whole life,” she said. “Twelve years at school, 37 years of teaching — I’ve spent almost 50 years at this building.”
Turgeon’s voice increasingly filled with emotion as she spoke, telling the students that as they go out into the world, they should feel no shame should they decide to return to the communities that raised them.
“Be proud of who you are,” she said. “I do hope the world always sees the same person you have always been to us. ... We wish you all the best the world has to offer.”
Salutatorian Macalyster Perry said the hardships of the pandemic made them the closest-knit class in the school’s history.
“If I have learned anything in the past few years, it’s this,” he said. “Everyone has something that is happening in their lives and a smile or a compliment can change someone’s day.”
Perry went on to distribute compliments among his teachers and friends.
“I want to thank the Class of 2021,” he said. “You guys have made the last eight years of school the best thing possible.”
Valedictorian Mallory McGuiness walked the graduates through their high school careers, from the “relentless dabbing in the halls” of freshman year to their winter carnival victory as sophomores — “And, no, we didn’t cheat, whatever the upper classes said” — to the end of junior year when they were suddenly “ripped out” of their classes.
“We persevered, finished our classes and were forced to make new memories in new ways,” she said.
They missed out on a lot in their final year together, she said, but they collaborate one last time on a senior class trip to Burlington.
“Tonight, we leave West Rutland with even bigger dreams and love in our hearts for this school, each other and this community,” she said.
The West Rutland School Class of 2021:
Elizabeth Erin Bailey, Timothy Adams Blanchard, Anna Izabel Borowy, Seth Michael Bryant, Noah Michael Davis, Brandon Michael English, Abigail Jennifer Susan Farrow, Brady Michael Fenton, Alan Craig Frasier III, Mason Riley Galante, Austin Peter Gallagher, Michael John Goodnough, Kiana Marie Grabowski, Mallory Anna McGuiness, Emily Barbara McLaren, Colby Thomas Moore, Alana Kassidy Pearo, Macalyster Cole Perry, Hannah Marie Rivers, Tyler James Serrani, Hunter Riley Smith, Patrick James Smith, Jacob Robert Vanderminden, David Victor Zokaitis Jr.
