WEST RUTLAND — When classes resume at West Rutland School this fall, things will look a bit different in the third- and four-grade classrooms.
Longtime teachers Christine Pawlusiak and Kathleen Turgeon retired this June after a combined 70 years in education.
Pawlusiak and Turgeon are green and gold through and through. Both grew up in West Rutland and graduated from the high school. After college, they both returned to teach at their alma mater, where they spent their entire careers.
“When people ask me how long I’ve been at West Rutland, I say my whole life … Twelve years at school, 37 years of teaching — I’ve spent almost 50 years at this building,” Turgeon said in a speech she and Pawlusiak delivered at the school's graduation ceremony in June.
“It's a great place to work. That's why I never left,” said Pawlusiak in an interview last month. “I could have gone other places for more money, but I never left because why? I liked the people I worked with, I liked the families, the kids.”
Pawlusiak began teaching fourth grade at West Rutland in 1988, after working for several years as a substitute teacher and para-educator.
“I loved always working with kids,” she said, explaining that she chose a career in education because “that's where I could do the most good.”
Turgeon, who got a taste of teaching in high school when she volunteered as a special education tutor, was hired at West Rutland in 1984. She worked first as a special educator then as a classroom teacher.
When Pawlusiak arrived four years later, it was a reunion for the two women who had grown up together and graduated in the same class.
Over the years, they would work closely on the school's third- and fourth-grade team.
Turgeon said she and Pawlusiak have been through a lot together personally and professionally.
“We're a great team. One is never trying to outdo the other,” she said.
As a teacher, Pawlusiak said she always tried to be consistent, foster students' strengths and instill in them her love of reading.
In the classroom, Turgeon described herself as “firm, fair and fun.”
“I hold (students) responsible, but also let them know when they're doing great.”
She said her classroom was structured but relaxed, noting the importance of having fun, and setting boundaries and expectations for kids.
“Everybody's treated the same and second chances are huge … and everybody's part of the classroom” she said.
Most importantly, she said, “Every kid gets hugs.”
And after so many years in the classroom, they have two lifetimes' worth of advice and wisdom to share.
“Time management is one of the key things because over the years, so many more things have been put on a teacher's plate,” said Pawlusiak, underscoring the importance of balancing school and a personal life.”
She added that having a support system and mentor teachers is essential.
Turgeon advised newer teachers to keep a record of their experiences.
“The first thing I tell every teacher coming into it is, keep every note, write down everything that you think was funny or things that people won't believe because it could be a best seller,” she said. “You just can't make some of this stuff up.”
She said that teaching, like anything else, is learned and requires practice, stating, “You certainly learn what works and what doesn't work.”
Turgeon also reminded teachers that the job is about more than grades.
“Sometimes getting to a kid personally and helping their life is better than academics,” she said. “Our kids have way more to worry about than getting an A or B or meeting the standard.”
And it's also about making connections with parents.
“I've had parent conferences that had nothing to do with kids — that were all about trying to help get them out of a domestic situation, set them up with a social worker (or) try to get them money for Christmas, because that's what's important,” she said.
Turgeon noted that some teachers are reticent to reach out to parents, but that's never been her style.
“Personally, I have never been one of those. If the parents need a friend, they need a friend. If they want me to help, I can help.”
Reflecting on their careers, Pawlusiak and Turgeon acknowledged that much has changed in the classroom since they first started.
“Parenting has changed. You just don't have the support at home that these kids used to have,” said Turgeon.
Pawlusiak agreed, stating, “Kids come in with a lot more social-emotional stuff that we have to deal with.”
Turgeon also observed that school curricula have become more rigid over the years.
“I think the curriculum has pulled too much towards academics and we've lost sight of things that were fun,” she said.
And both agree that testing and assessments have become overused.
“I'm not saying that assessment is bad, but sometimes … computerized assessments aren't necessarily the best way to go,” said Pawlusiak.
“I'm not a fan of all the testing they put these kids through,” said Turgeon. “Everything's run on data, data data. And, you know, that's not a true picture of every kid.”
But despite those concerns, saying goodbye to the classroom will not be easy.
They said they will miss the students and their fellow colleagues.
“At a K-12 school, I see these kids all the way up through,” said Turgeon. “I have kids that come to my room every year. I have a group of high school kids that always hang out at certain times of the day.”
“You do watch the students grow over time,” said Pawlusiak. “It's just great to see that growth, which is what education is all about.”
They will also miss the unique West Rutland traditions, like the annual Halloween parade and holiday concert.
“We celebrate everything,” said Turgeon.
In retirement, both Turgeon and Pawlusiak said they plan to travel and spend time with family — though they admit not going back to school in the fall hasn't sunk in yet.
“It still feels just like summer break,” said Pawlusiak.
“September, it'll be a little weird,” noted Turgeon.
West Rutland Principal Jay Slenker called Pawlusiak and Turgeon “well-respected” educators who will be missed.
“It will be a loss for the building because these are two educators who, when they spoke at meetings … they were listened to, and they had a lot of weight with their opinion. They were always rational and kid-first,” he said.
“When you get that kind of experience, they make it look easy. … A really good educator, everything looks seamless. And that's what you've got with those two folks.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.