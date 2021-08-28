At the time Tropical Storm Irene rained on Vermont, Sue Minter was the deputy secretary for the Vermont Agency of Transportation.
“What we determined very soon after the storm hit was that over 600 miles of road were gone and many communities were left isolated,” she said.
During the storm, Minter had been camping with her family. The day before Irene had been beautiful and calm, she said. She recalls being asked, “Are you really going to leave?” but she said she had recognized a serious storm was coming.
As the storm hit, Minter, now executive director of Capstone Community Action in Barre, said she remember hearing then-president Barack Obama say that the storm had missed Vermont.
“At sort of the same time, in my mind, it’s all a blur, I was receiving incredible, sort of horrifying texts and emails and calls from the — I call them ‘the heroes of the road’ — who, throughout the storm, were out making sure the roads were safe for driving and, if not, putting up cones and creating detours. They were in the torrential rains; some of them even getting stranded on the wrong side of a culvert or a bridge that went out,” she said.
During the storm, Minter was safe at high ground in Waterbury, but she said she was hearing from friends who were being evacuated from areas of chest-high water.
“It rose so quickly, and the speed with which it rose was what was, I think, so unanticipated at the time,” she said.
Early the next morning, AOT leadership met, including then-secretary Brian Searles. They gathered in Montpelier.
“Everything is vivid. I remember driving through to work, getting as close as it was safe to our downtown here in Waterbury, which was just totally becoming a ghost town. Our local radio station, WDEV, was on throughout the night, interviewing (the) town manager, neighbors, fire chiefs, so I was conscious of what devastation was happening in my town. It was very, very difficult,” she said.
In Montpelier, an incident command was set up. AOT staff began to map out what they were learning about conditions around Vermont.
“Because our folks were on the ground, we knew more than a lot of other state entities because the Agency of Transportation are kind of first responders in an infrastructure impact .... we have 65 (AOT) garages around the state,” she said.
The Vermont emergency response center was flooded because it was in Waterbury, leaving the AOT as “in a certain way, the front lines of an active emergency response in terms of infrastructure,” Minter said.
Command centers were set up in the areas that had been hit the hardest, Minter recalls. Within 48 hours, about 700 AOT staff were redeployed to those centers.
The first goal, set by then-governor Peter Shumlin, was to reconnect communities that had become disconnected as result of Irene’s devastation.
“I’m so proud, and still so privileged to have worked with the men and women of the Agency of Transportation who just worked tirelessly. It was, of course, many agencies …. We worked as a team,” she said.
Joe Flynn, who is the current secretary of AOT, was one of the commanders at a command center in Dummerston after Irene.
Minter said she believed Vermont was not prepared for the scale and intensity of Irene, but lessons were learned.
“We did a whole post-Irene evaluation ‘What are the innovations? What do we do to adopt better practices?’ And one really important one is that every employee gets trained in the incident command system,” she said.
After four months, AOT met a goal of having all roads ready to be maintained by winter, but Minter then took another key role: becoming the Irene recovery officer for all of Vermont, succeeding Neale Lunderville.
“My job and life for the next two years was really looking at recovery — everything including, transportation, as well as our communities, our agriculture, our economy and our whole ecosystem,” she said.
Working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency was something Vermont was “not well prepared to do” at the time of Irene, Minter said.
“We really had to look forward and not back at what we could have — and should have — done, but only at how do we continue to get better,” she said.
Minter said dealing with FEMA was a challenge. She said FEMA staffers came to the area, stayed about four months and then were rotated. They were often replaced, so she was left working with new FEMA staffers.
“It was very, very, very challenging because in many instances, the new people had not received the information from the old people, and I’m getting emails and calls from town officials who had been working 24/7 to repair their roads, to supply all the information to the FEMA people and then being told by the new FEMA (staffers), ‘We’re here to help’ ... (but they didn’t) have any of the information that was required which was given to the old people. So many challenges on the ground was what I faced in this recovery,” she said.
Minter said much of her time was spent battling at the federal level for funding for infrastructure that AOT staff believed “in the long-run would save money and most importantly save infrastructure and save lives and homes and communities.”
“Hey, I’m very proud that due to our insistence, we eventually have been able to recover almost all of the funding that towns spent on river restoration, on roads and bridges. But it’s been a battle, in some cases, a 10-year battle,” she said.
AOT Secretary Joe Flynn says he believes Vermont and the agency are in a better place in 2021.
“We’ve worked very closely with the Agency of Natural Resources’ Department of Environmental Conservation. Their rivers’ program is a first-rate program, and they’ve worked with our engineers and designers. We look at bridge construction in a completely different way today,” he said.
AOT also has worked with the Agency of Natural Resources on tools to predict where floods could strike, tools that Flynn said “could help to guide decision-making.”
“I believe, unfortunately, we’re going to continue to see weather events and, hopefully, we won’t see them to the magnitude of Irene too frequently. But we’ve got to be prepared,” he said.
Flynn said what stands out to him 10 years later is the “will and the spirit of Vermonters, of volunteers, of neighbors.”
“We had National Guard units from eight states come to Vermont. We had departments of transportation from New Hampshire and Maine come to Vermont and, of course, Vermonters turned out for family, for friends, for neighbors, for strangers and there were volunteers from around the country. So in the midst of all that carnage, in the midst of all the destruction from Mother Nature, we saw why Vermont is a special place and why Vermonters are special people,” he said.
patrick.mcardle @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.