With the town’s renewable energy goals close to being met, one question arising at a recent hearing was how to handle new solar projects after the target numbers are reached.
For the past two years the Planning Commission has been working on an “enhanced energy plan,” a subsection of the more comprehensive town plan. Such documents don’t carry the weight of zoning bylaws, but they are used to inform and guide town decisions.
Planning Commission Chairwoman Barbara Noyes Pulling said at a public hearing Tuesday, the first of two required before the Select Board can adopt the plan, that the most recent draft was approved March 28 by the commission. The next public hearing is scheduled for June 11.
“The reason we’re doing energy planning, there are several Vermont goals regarding renewable energy,” said Pulling, referring to statewide renewable energy goals set during the administration of Gov. Peter Shumlin. “The big one you hear a lot about is the 90% renewables by 2050. There’s also goals for reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the state.”
She said for Rutland Town to meet its goals for the state, it has to be producing 14,369 megawatt hours by 2050.
“We’re almost there,” she said. “If everything goes online that’s received a certificate of public good already, we’re almost there.”
A “certificate of public good” is a permit issued to utility projects, such as solar arrays, by the governor-appointed Public Utility Commission. Rutland Town hosts a number of projects, some that have been permitted but have yet to come online.
She said if the town were to meet its renewable energy goals using only solar, it would require 85 acres of land. Pulling said the town has identified 94 acres where a solar project would be preferable.
“Of that total, we currently have, based on the figures that were presented on an earlier slide, a third of the target has already been met,” said Planning Commission member Dana Peterson.
“It’s higher than that, it keeps going up,” said Pulling.
Peterson said his numbers reflect projects online as of March 28, which leaves out the Otter Creek Solar projects being built on Cold River Road, the one to be built at Thomas Dairy in Rutland Town and several others.
Pulling said these projections only look at commercial solar farms. There may be more solar power generated on smaller scales as the technology improves.
“By 2050, probably a lot of people are going to get into the solar game as well, a lot of residences, so that’s just going to up the total,” Pulling said.
Some wondered what the plan will be when the town’s goals are reached.
“Is there any stop-gap after targets have been reached or can the PUC simply continue to approve any applications beyond your target?” said Don Cioffi, a town resident.
Pulling said the PUC could do that, but the Planning Commission, so far, hasn’t examined the issue.
In response to a question about whether small-scale projects count towards the overall goal, Pulling said any project more than 15 kW is permitted through the state, so the town can keep a tally.
The plan also has a list of criteria for solar projects. Alternate Planning Commission member Norman Cohen said he wants to see one of those criteria elements address the issue of projects being proposed after the town’s energy goals are reached.
He said projects to be evaluated, in part, on “The extent to which the proposed project contributes to, or exceeds, the town’s renewable energy target, as the same may be changed from time to time, and if it exceeds said target, all factors or reasons why the project is desirable or necessary,” said Cohen, adding that this didn’t occur to him until after the current draft had been approved by the commission.
Pulling said that when the two Otter Creek Solar projects are online, it will put the town close to its overall goal for megawatt hours generated from renewables. “Remember that 14,369 megawatt hours target? With Otter Creek 1 and 2, it puts us at 12,170 megawatt hours, just to (Cohen’s) point,” she said.
“We’re almost 85% there as we sit,” said Cohen, adding that the town may consider having a higher threshold for welcoming projects once targets are met.
“You have to realize, too, that if we meet the goal, every solar developer that goes in this town deprives the town of the school tax base for that real estate,” said Selectman John Paul Faignant. “The town takes a significant hit and in effect subsidizes solar developments, and if we’ve met our target, to your point, perhaps we ought to be thinking more about our own taxpayers than subsidizing other solar development.”
Faignant said it came as a surprise to many town-level leaders across the state when solar incentive laws were passed that they would not be getting the school taxes on lands where the arrays are built. He said in the case of Otter Creek Solar, the town had some leverage and was able to get Otter Creek Solar LLC to pay the estimated cost of the lost taxes over a 20-year period.
The current draft of the energy plan can be found online at bit.ly/0530TownPlan
