Photo: 20221008_rhd_Rutland2forum
Candidates for Rutland-2's two House seats answered questions at a forum on Tuesday hosted by the Wallingford Memorial Rotary. From left to right, incumbent Republican Tom Burditt, of West Rutland; Democrat Ken Fredette, of Wallingford; moderator Tammy Heffernan; incumbent Republican Art Peterson, of Clarendon; and Democrat Dave Potter, also of Clarendon.

 Keith Whitcomb Jr / staff photo

WALLINGFORD — The four men running to represent Clarendon, Wallingford, West Rutland and much of Rutland Town in the State House were questioned about their views on abortion, health care and child care, school funding, slavery, and other topics at a forum earlier this week.

Republican incumbents Thomas Burditt, of West Rutland, and Art Peterson, of Clarendon, are running against Democrats Ken Fredette, of Wallingford, and Dave Potter, of Clarendon.

