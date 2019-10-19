MENDON — Whether you’ve got tires you want to get rid of or are looking for a deal on some used ones, the Wheels for Warmth program will have you covered this weekend.
Last year, the local event raised a little over $20,000, said Tom Donahue, chief executive officer of BROC Community Action, in an interview Friday. The funds go towards a heating fuel assistance program administered by BROC, which serves Rutland and Bennington counties. Donahue said people who don’t qualify for other fuel assistance programs BROC administers but who still need help are able to get it through this fundraiser.
The way the Wheels for Warmth program works is simple. People drop off tires they don’t want. If they’re reusable they’ll be sold, if not, they’ll be recycled. Proceeds from the sales go to heating fuel assistance.
Donahue said what the program needs now is people to donate their tires. Locally, people can drop off tires starting Thursday, Oct. 24 and do so right up through the sale on Saturday, Oct. 26.
Locally, the drop-off location is Casella Construction at 8 Route 4, between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Other drop locations include: Casella, 22 Avenue B in Williston, Dubois Construction, 46 Three Mile Bridge Road in Montpelier, and Stowe Events Field Parking Lot, Weeks Hill Road in Stowe. The hours are the same.
The sale locations are Casella in Mendon, and Dubois Construction. The hours are 7 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
The prices are: 13”, 14”, and singles are free, 15” are $15 each, 16” are $20 each, 17” are $25 each, and above 18” are $30 each. All tires are half off after 10:30 a.m.
The program was founded by Governor Phil Scott in 2005 when he worked for DuBois Construction, prior to taking office. It’s been held in Rutland for four years.
Donahue said Casella family companies have played a large role in its implementation. Casella Waste, for example, takes the tires that can’t be reused and recycles them, donating the recycling fee to the Wheels for Warmth program. Casella Waste also handles much of the program’s outreach and administration. Casella Construction provides a venue and volunteers.
John Casella II, co-owner of Casella Construction, said his family was involved in the program for a while before the idea came up to try and bring it to the Rutland area.
“Each year we’ve been able to get it dialed in a little more,” he said in an interview Friday.
People often show up at 4:30 a.m. and wait hours for the sale to open, Casella said. Last year there were about 75 waiting at 6 a.m. and 100 when it finally opened an hour later.
People with a specific type of tire in mind should show up early, Casella said, but for others there shouldn’t be an issue coming a little later. People drop off tires during the sale, too, so those looking to get tires usually find what they need.
Donahue said inspectors from the Department of Motor Vehicles check the donated tires to ensure they’re road-worthy. Volunteers help people find what tires they need and help load them into a vehicle. He said the program is a huge boost to BROC’s fuel assistance efforts.
“People walking through our door, they’re not looking for freebies, they’re here because it’s a crisis, they’re here because they’re in need,” he said.
BROC will identify a person or a household’s needs and offer any help it can give, he said, be it fuel, food, or something else. It has other programs it administers that can help with utility shut-offs and the like. It also has a home weatherization program to reduce a home’s fuel expenses.
“Our goal is to get them on a path forward, not to just fix the crisis and leave them in a rut,” said Donahue. “We help them with budgeting, we help them with counseling, we try to figure out how they go here.”
He said the need for fuel assistance is increasing. There’s two reasons for this, he thinks, one is that BROC has improved its communications and outreach over the past few years, meaning more people know it’s there and so go to use it. The other reason is that cold weather is lasting longer. Last year, people were coming to BROC for help into April.
On the upside, many people who come for help don’t often need it again.
“We have data on this,” he said. “Most of the people who come to us are new. I found that really interesting. It isn’t people knowing they can come here for fuel and are just coming in every time, that’s not what’s happening here. I would rather help people truly in crisis and I’d rather help new people every year, and maybe think the reason they didn’t come back is because we were able to solve some of their other issues.”
