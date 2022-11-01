MENDON — Though the final numbers have yet to be tallied, the organizers behind the 17th Wheels for Warmth event are confident it did well, which is welcome news given what fuel prices are expected to be this winter.
“It went fantastic this year. It was good to be back,” said Tom Donahue, chief executive officer of BROC Community Action in Rutland. “We took just one year off, and last year we didn’t have to rebuild much. It kicked back into gear.”
Wheels for Warmth began in 2005. It collects used tires, has them inspected, and sells the safe ones for a low price through an annual sales event while recycling the unsafe tires. This year’s sales were held in Mendon and Barre this past Saturday.
The event took a year off for the COVID-19 pandemic but resumed in 2021.
During the course of 16 years, the event has raised $610,000, sold 25,000 tires, and recycled 50,000 more.
Donahue said this year also drew 23 corporate sponsors.
“It’s been a building process over the years just to have a handful,” he said.
“We think we exceeded $20,000 this year in Rutland, in sales,” he said.
Between that and what will be divided up from corporate sponsorship Donahue said he expects the Rutland program will have drawn about $25,000.
Wheels for Warmth benefits BROC Community Action and Capstone Community Action — specifically, their home heating fuel assistance programs.
Both organizations administer the federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, but many people in need of fuel assistance don’t qualify for the benefit. Funds raised by Wheels for Warmth can be used to help people who fall in between.
Donahue said the program can help pay for whatever fuel people use to heat their home, be it #2 oil, kerosene, wood or wood pellets.
He said there were about 1,300 tires to sell in Rutland. The program never quite sells out; there’s always a few tires left that don’t fit anyone’s needs, but most people come away from the sale happy, he said.
“This is purely speculation, but I feel like nine out of 10 people find the size they’re looking for,” he said. “A lot of the local automobile dealerships were collecting for this event and showing up with truckloads, and that’s what really puts it over the top — is these local automobile business of various types, repair, sales and so forth, their donations have built it up to where we have a comfortable number of tires to sell.”
The Rutland event started an hour later than normal this year, but people still lined up hours ahead of time, said Donahue.
BROC and other groups have said they’re worried about the demand for their fuel assistance programs given that fuel prices are expected to be high this winter. Donahue said the rack prices posted Monday were $5.88 per gallon of #2 heating fuel, while kerosene was $6.44 per gallon.
The margin-over-rack price and the retail price are different. Margin-over-rack price is what certified fuel dealers pay when they deliver to customers using federal aid. Donahue said that the price has been increased by 25 cents.
Matt Cota, director of government affairs at Vermont Fuel Dealers Association, said Tuesday certified fuel dealers in Vermont have to agree to preferred pricing for customers receiving fuel assistance. They can choose to offer a discount off the commercial cost, or use margin-over-rack pricing.
The margin–over-rack price is based on the average of the average price in Burlington, Albany, New York, Portsmouth, New Hampshire and Springfield, Massachusetts, he said. To cover the cost of delivery, that price is increased by 50 cents — or at least it was until recently when the states involved agreed to increase that by 25 cents — to a total of 75 cents.
Cota said that figure is included with the rack prices posted to the Vermont’s website.
Disclosure: Executive Editor Steven Pappas is board of directors chair of Capstone Community Action in Barre.
