America had been at war for about a year when actress Bette Davis and husband Arthur Farnsworth visited Barre in February 1942. They frequently came to town to visit an old friend.
Since moving to New Hampshire, Bette and “Farney” were frequent guests at Judge Herbert Mason’s home at 35 Franklin St. On this occasion, Hollywood’s great leading lady graciously consented to be interviewed by two Spaulding High School students on assignment for the school newspaper.
Dot Chamberlain, a senior, and Harold Batchelder, a sophomore, were suitably impressed by the meeting in Judge Mason’s living room.
The two-time Oscar-winner admitted to being somewhat tired after a long campaign promoting war bonds, but proud of the fact that she had sold $30,000 worth of them in Rutland, shortly before coming to Barre. The Rutland fundraiser was convened at a ball at the local armory, and a large portion of the funds she solicited were donated after she agreed to dance with any donor who contributed $1,000 or more. She had also visited the Rutland schools and led local children in the “Pledge of Allegiance,” as well as singing “My Country ’Tis of Thee.”
Davis, a dyed-in-the-wool New Englander, eschewed the tinseled trappings of Hollywood for the more prosaic pleasures of New Hampshire for a time. She had been born into a prosperous family in the mill town of Lowell, Massachusetts, in 1908. Exposed to the theater as a teenager, she vowed to become an actress and, after drama school (where one of her classmates was Lucille Ball), she made her way to the New York stage. With modest success on Broadway, Davis attracted the attention of the film studios and was brought to Hollywood for a part in a Preston Sturges film — a part that failed to materialize. But through talent, beauty, and hard work, she eventually made her mark in movies.
After several years in Hollywood, she was exhausted by a failed marriage to Harmon Nelson and a heavy workload at Warner Brothers. Fleeing the pressures of the film lot, Davis returned to familiar New England. She went home to reconnect with the places and people of her youth.
Lawrence Quirk’s biography notes, “She drove up through New Hampshire and stopped off at little inns along the coast, walking beaches for hours. At this point she knew she was the first lady of the screen, although her salary was still inadequate. It was in this mood of inner conflict that her lonely journey ended at Peckett’s Inn in Franconia, New Hampshire. There she met Arthur Farnsworth, a handsome, 34-year-old assistant manager at the inn. Kind, manly, hospitable, soothing understanding. Farnsworth came from an excellent old Vermont family. He had a little money and would, one day, inherit more.”
Davis knew little about the taciturn Vermonter except that he had been a commercial aviator who had once suffered a near-fatal accident and had taken a quiet position at a remote New Hampshire inn to restore his sense of equilibrium. Quirk’s biography explains, “Davis fell in love with him almost at once. She chose to ignore the facts that gradually emerged about him, such as that he was something of a mother’s boy, mother being a dragon from one of Vermont’s most aristocratic families. His father, it appeared was a milquetoast dentist, very much henpecked by the mater-familias.”
They bought a fixer-upper in Littleton, New Hampshire, and the movie star persuaded a crew of set-carpenters from Warner Brothers to travel across the country and make repairs on their country estate.
For Farnsworth, he was never far from the pull of his native Vermont. From Littleton, it was not far to Barre or even his hometown of Rutland, and the couple made many visits to the Green Mountain State.
Farney had met Herbert Mason in Rutland, where the Oklahoma judge had a brother. Mason was a collector of antiques, and he had a nationally famous collection of cut glass, an interest that brought Farnsworth and Mason together. Eventually, Davis, too, became interested in the hobby of collecting glassware and their relationship grew closer. Beyond that, Judge Mason was highly regarded as a raconteur who could manage a discourse on almost any topic; and when he retired from the Oklahoma bench and moved to Barre in the late 1930s, he was often prevailed upon for speeches and lectures.
Mason had been born in New Hampshire, so when he was able to retire his judgeship and leave the arid climate of the Oklahoma, he eagerly returned to northern New England and purchased a home in Barre. A progressive Republican, Mason had been active in a civil rights group in Oklahoma and held important positions on various boards. He was famous for his knowledge of Abraham Lincoln and even owned an old straight-razor that once belonged to the 16th President. (He used it once a year to shave on Lincoln’s birthday, it usually resulted in a brief item in the newspapers.)
Spaulding students Chamberlain and Batchelder approached the home of the erudite judge with trepidation.
“When we met Miss Davis in the drawing room of Judge Herbert Mason’s home on Franklin Street we were thrilled beyond words and a little scared. We soon got over our fear because of her charming personality and her understanding manner,” they wrote.
When the students asked how Davis liked Barre, she said, “If Barre is anything like Judge Mason’s hospitality, it is wonderful.” Davis also praised Vermont, but allowed that she was loyal to New Hampshire, where she and Farnsworth made their home. The students noted that Barre Times reporter Richard Bottamini was also interviewing the actress and he asked her about life in Hollywood. The movie star maintained that the hours on the Warner Brothers lot were so long that she never found time for the late-night parties or extravagant social scene, preferring to arrive on the set at 6 a.m. looking and feeling rested.
Ever mindful of the power of publicity, Davis launched into her War Bonds pitch and asked the Barre Times reporter what the Granite City was doing for the defense effort. Bottamini explained about the payroll deduction plan in the granite sheds and, as with most conversations in Barre at that time, they began to talk about granite. After a brief digression about quarries and sculpture studios, the talk returned to the war effort and Davis expressed an opinion that the working class was the one doing the most. “The actress declared that she thought that the middle class of people was the one doing the largest amount of buying and that the people several rungs up the ladder were no participating in a comparative degree.”
With the interview concluded, the reporters left, only to be mobbed at the judge’s door by “a group of excited Spaulding students who had been waiting to see the famed actress. The last we saw of the dynamic little actress, she was giving a grand smile to her young admirers and handing out autographs.”
While all was smiles in Barre, things were not as amicable at the Bette and Farney homestead in New Hampshire. Years later, Davis confessed, “When we were together we weren’t genuinely compatible and quarreled. He drank more than I knew. Maybe if he’d lived longer, we would have worked things out and settled into a comfortable marriage, maybe not.”
In August 1963, according to Charlotte Chandler’s biography, Farnsworth was walking on Hollywood Boulevard when he suddenly collapsed. An ambulance brought him to Cedars of Lebanon Hospital. “Bette sat at his bedside until he died two days later, on Aug. 25, 1963, without regaining consciousness.”
Davis brought Farney back to be buried on the grounds of their New Hampshire home. With her main connection to New England gone, Davis returned, for a time to Hollywood, but would eventually find herself back again in the Northeast — this time residing in Maine.
Paul Heller is a writer and historian who lives in Barre.
