‘Rival motorcycle gangs invade a small country town and terrorize the inhabitants. The police and civil authorities capitulate before their violence and destruction.”
If you think this sounds like the plot to “The Wild One,” the biker movie from 1953 starring Marlon Brando and Lee Marvin, you would be correct, but something much worse than this happened in Grafton some 45 years ago.
Grafton, home to the staid Windham Foundation, picturesque Vermont homes seen on postcards, was, at one time was the site of a popular motocross event called the “Scrambles” during which, according to a 1965 Vermont Life article, “for two days each July the gentle hills resound with the thunderous roar of a machine-shaking mixture of vibrations and oscillations.”
In 1968, however, the hills were alive with savagery and malevolence.
Motocross began in Europe in the early 20th century — almost with the invention of the motorcycle. It is a race in which riders compete on an outdoor course over rough terrain. A demanding and often dangerous sport, it appeals to thrill-seeking competitors and spectators. The annual summer event in Grafton had been held almost without incident for 10 years until 1968.
It was, for many, a time fraught with peril. Hunter S. Thompson’s lurid account of riding with the Hell’s Angels had recently been published, and biker movies had become a film genre with “Hell’s Angels on Wheels” and “The Wild Angels.” “Easy Rider” was about to be released. While for some it was a time of optimism and idealism, for others it was laden with anxiety and anger.
The previous year, a reporter for Cycle World attended the Scrambles and commented on the relative innocence of the residents of the rural community of Grafton.
He wrote: “Very appealing to most of the local riders is the fact that in the small Vermont town of Grafton, local residents have not heard about the Hell’s Angels, the atom bomb, Viet Nam or LSD. Or, if they have heard of all of these, they are not letting on. The motorcycle enthusiasts flocking to this meet are received with open courtesy by everyone from the local residents to the Vermont police. This year on Saturday night there were no police in evidence at the track site at all, and over the weekend we heard instances of local officers helping stranded or lost riders. As we drove out of town, we waved goodbye to Grafton, the greatest little town that ever held a motorcycle race.”
One year later, that bucolic vision had changed. In 1968, at the Grafton Scrambles, the usually well-behaved attendees at the competition were supplemented by a surfeit of outlaw motorcycle clubs such as the Hell’s Angels and Devil’s Disciples, who arrived with guns and mayhem in mind. Police estimated that at least 100 firearms were in the crowd. When National Guard troops were summoned to restore order, they were fired upon by a sniper.
For almost 10 years, the event had been hosted at Perley Bell’s farm, where the attendance grew from 700 in 1959 to over 10,000 in 1968. At the Grafton Village store, according to a local newspaper, “sell-outs are assured of beer and everything that resembles beer.” But the growing popularity of the event may have sowed the seeds of its own destruction.
A July 1968 headline in the Rutland Herald suggested that the event was an accident waiting to happen: “Grafton’s 10-year Bomb Explodes.” In fact, the year before, in 1967, the Vermont National Guard was put on alert as local authorities discerned the potential for trouble.
The disturbances began on Friday night, July 12, as large groups of riders wearing the colors of outlaw motorcycle clubs began streaming into town. Members of the Hell’s Angels (Massachusetts Chapter), The Devil’s Disciples and the Slum Lords made camp on the Bell farm. The spillover crowd swarmed the streets of other towns in the valley.
From the outset there were reports of motorcycles being ridden on sidewalks in Bellows Falls and of celebrants lying in the middle of streets to close them off to traffic. As the numbers of participants increased, the trouble spilled over from Grafton into Bellows Falls, Springfield, and other Connecticut River Valley towns.
At his campsite, Edgar Soucy of Manchester, New Hampshire, was attacked by a gang calling themselves “The Comancheros.” After striking Soucy in the face with a sheathed bayonet, four Comancheros “picked him up and threw him into his own campfire.” Another member of Soucy’s party was found unconscious “and bound with wire meshed into molten glass from beer bottles.”
“Throughout the night Saturday,” according to the Rutland Herald, “there were wide-ranging reports of knifings, ‘chainings,’ and beatings.”
Police responded to the report of a “shoot-out and confiscated several weapons.” On Sunday, they responded to the claim that a girl had her “arms and legs forcibly broken.”
A group of motorcyclists from Gardner, Massachusetts, had their camp raided and everything stolen, including their motorcycles. According to the Rutland Herald, “most of the stolen property was recovered at the camp jointly occupied by the Devil’s Disciples, Hell’s Angels and the Slum Lords.” The mayhem finally ceased late Sunday afternoon when the Vermont State Police escorted a large contingent of Hell’s Angels to “the Massachusetts line where Massachusetts authorities could worry about them.”
Vermont Attorney General James Oakes said “officials of the New England Sports Committee (NESC) who sanctioned the event blamed farm owner Perley Bell for the trouble. Bell, in turn blamed the committee.”
Legislative representative (and future governor) Tom Salmon from Rockingham vowed to find out who was responsible and initiated an investigation. The ensuing report, “Anatomy of a Scramble,” was issued in October and some of the highlights were reported in the Burlington Free Press:
In the Saxton’s River commercial area one cyclist is reported to have stripped himself and proceeded to urinate in public view near the steps of a church.
Another cyclist proceeded to ride up and down the streets of the village without benefit of garment.
There was extensive evidence of considerable shooting in the area of the Interstate 91 bridge. Some residents complained of bullets whirring within feet of their heads. Other observers indicated that nudity was commonplace at this I-91 campsite during the weekend.
A sniper was observed firing a 30 caliber rifle at a National Guard truck. One round struck the truck near its rear.
Minor incidents of riding a motorcycle into the lobby of the Hotel Windham, together with the hurling of firecrackers from the roof of the hotel, added footnotes to this difficult night.
The extent of beer drinking in the Bellows Falls Square can be gauged by the fact that six town employees spent 1½ hours at 2 a.m. Sunday to clean up the hundreds of beer cans and bottles left littering the square.
The Salmon report shows that “many residents of the Grafton area were afraid and horrified by the overbearing visitors.” Furthermore, the event had a devastating impact on neighboring towns that had little say in the planning and overseeing of the races.
Nevertheless, Bell began planning for a return of the Scrambles in 1969. Facing objections from local authorities and extensive restrictions imposed by lawmakers, the races never resumed in Grafton. They relocated to Laconia, New Hampshire.
Paul Heller is a writer and historian from Barre.
