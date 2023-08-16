We think of the Vermont State Fair as belonging to the city of Rutland, but that was not always the case. In the first half of the 19th century, the State Fair was held in towns around Vermont, including Bennington, Burlington and St. Albans. In 1853, it was convened in Montpelier.
The grounds for this fair comprised an empty plateau of land atop what is now East State Street. The only enhancement was a trotting track, as the breeding and racing of horses was of paramount importance at that time.
There was no formal road up the hill then, only some wagon ruts leading to the race course. Walter Davenport’s History of Montpelier Seminary (the institution which predated Vermont Junior College, Vermont College and Vermont College of Fine Arts) notes: “Prior to 1860 the entire section now called ‘Seminary Hill’ in Montpelier was what the New Testament would call a ‘desert;’ that is, it was uninhabited.’”
He mentions that beyond the arch that existed at the foot of the hill, there was almost no development. Only one residence had been built on the plateau, and one end of that was occupied by Ed Gilman, “who had charge of the race track. Mr. Gilman was a horse man from the word ‘go,’ and did all that he could to further the rearing and training of a breed of winning Morgan horses.”
Davenport mentions that the site was ideal for a racetrack because it was “absolutely level,” and it had beautiful views. It is likely that these same attributes made these 30 acres desirable for a state fair, and then a Civil War hospital, and finally, a college campus. This perfect situation led the directors of the Vermont Agricultural Society, meeting in Middlebury, to select Montpelier as the location for the 1853 exhibition.
In January of that year, a meeting was announced in the Watchman: “The Vermont State Fair is to be holden at Montpelier, on the third week of September next. A meeting of the citizens of Montpelier is called at the Grand Jury Room, Friday evening 28 instant, to take measures relevant to the fair.”
Like most agricultural fairs today, prizes were awarded for the best examples of livestock breeds — a practice that promoted the improvement of strains of cattle through selective breeding. Notices were published on a regular basis reminding farmers that, for exhibition at the fair, their livestock would be transported to Montpelier for free on “all railroads in Vermont, on the Northern Road in New Hampshire, on the Saratoga and Whitehall Road in New York, and on the steamers of Canada and North America on Lake Champlain; and that all on the above-named routes visitors to the fair will be conveyed for half fare.”
The anticipation of buying fine horses occasioned a note in The Saratoga Whig in the weeks before the event that “rooms have been taken at our hotels by several southern gentlemen who have announced their intention of visiting the faire for the purpose of purchasing the fine horses for which Vermont and the northern portion of the state are so justly celebrated.”
The excitement may have been tempered by the reports of pickpockets that had plagued the 1852 fair in Rutland. In October, three men were each sentenced to five years of hard labor in the state prison for this crime.
On the first of the three September days of the fair, a reporter for the Patriot and Gazette (Montpelier) recorded the opening ceremonies: “Early on the morning of the 13th, the citizens of Montpelier, and strangers from various parts of the Union, began to assemble at the Fair Grounds where they were soon joined by hundreds, then thousands who had come together to visit each other.”
It went on: “There were assembled a congregation made up of members who had come from almost every state in the Union. ... The grounds on which the fair was held contain about thirty acres, situate a half mile from the village, and command, on every side, a most beautiful view of hills and valleys for a distance of twenty miles. Within the enclosure is a course for trotting of half a mile circuit; and also several buildings to contain articles offered for exhibition.”
“On entering the grounds we first visited Floral Hall, a large building beautifully decorated by the ladies and gentlemen of Montpelier, with wreaths and festoons of evergreen, and designed for the exhibition of domestic and household manufactures,” the journalist wrote. “Specimens of teeth, by Newton and Forbush, set upon gold plate attracted much attention.” (Newton and Forbush were dentists with offices on College Street in Burlington and State Street in Montpelier.)
There were examples of penmanship, leather work and silverware by noted smiths Phinney and Mead. “Next there were hats by Wm. P. Badger and Co., in style and finish that entitle them to the rank of Sunday hats. And there was a sewing machine, in successful operation and a fine one too.” Fine needlework by the town’s leading ladies was on display, as well as ornamental shell-work by E.P. Walton.
The variety of domestic work was stunning as was the variety of produce on display with pears, apples and even peaches carefully transported from Massachusetts. There were numerous categories and prizes. Premiums were awarded to the best specimens. A prize-winning sheep, for example, would be awarded from $3 to $8. The best “fifty pounds of butter” earned twelve.
Agricultural implement manufacturers touted these accolades in their advertisements. Trowbridge and Wilkinson made much of the fact that their Reaper “received the highest award at the Vermont State Fair.”
As might be expected, the Morgan horses received a great deal of attention as they were paraded around the racetrack. Finally, the horses were able to prove their mettle in competitive trotting contests with cash purses of $25 to $30.
The fair was an excellent venue for selling breeding stock. John Gregory, of Northfield, sold a Merino ram for $400 (equivalent to almost $16,000 today.) Perhaps the large number of attendees helped bolster prices.
A report in the Burlington Courier estimated the number of tickets sold for the second day, Sept. 14, at 20,000. The Courier reporter, however, was disappointed with the quality of some of the livestock. “There was no such display of horses and cattle as Vermont should have made: nor of fowls, nor vegetables — although someone exhibited a pair of Bremen geese, white as snow.”
A journalist for The New England Farmer, a Boston-based tabloid, described his 10-hour railroad expedition to the fair. “On reaching Montpelier I found the hotels and boarding houses filled to overflowing. I find the citizens very polite and attentive.” He described the stadium-style seating at the trotting track, which had been designed to accommodate 3,000 individuals.
He wrote: “A lofty flagstaff stands in the center of the arena, from which floats the Star Spangled Banner. An abundant supply of water is provided in the arena, with a beautiful fountain. Flags ornament the several sheds and indicate that this is a great gala day among the Green Mountain boys. The great feature of the day was the exhibition of horses. There were 35 Sherman Morgans, 4 Bulrush Morgans, and many others making 128 horses besides breeding mares and colts. ... There were many splendid animals; at the national exhibition which is to come off at Springfield, Massachusetts, they must look out for their laurels.”
To preserve this momentous event a lithograph was issued by the John Henry Bufford Lithography Co., of Boston, using a drawing executed by William Hunter who may have lived, for a time, in Montpelier. The Watchman announced its availability: “Mr. Hunter, the artist, has drawn a truthful and beautiful view of the State Fair Grounds at Montpelier — a gem of a picture, the subject and landscape presenting Vermont — the Queen of Agriculture — more truthfully and beautifully than it ever has been done before. The sketch embraces the grounds, the Race Course, Floral Hall and all the other buildings and yards, and also enough of the surroundings to indicate unerringly a Vermont scene.”
Despite the success of the fair in Montpelier, it was not long before Rutland was selected as the permanent home of the annual event.
