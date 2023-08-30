It’s Friday. John Hayes, 60, is asleep in a hospital bed at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was admitted the day before, following his exit from the Cortina Inn, where he’d been living for 28 days on a state voucher program. He hadn’t been feeling well, and chalked his breathing issues up to his smoking habit, but came to find out that his lung problems were a little more serious than he’d previously believed.

Hayes woke up to talk to the Herald about the fact that he’s got no idea where he’s going to go upon leaving the hospital. He said in a text message the following Wednesday that he’s still there and might be discharged on Thursday, but to where, he doesn’t know. Hospital staff have told him he won’t be put on the street, but regardless of what happens to him, he’s still about to turn 61 and has no stable housing.

keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com

